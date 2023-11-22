Amazon is having a massive Black Friday sale on Fire tablets – save 50% off today

While the day itself isn't scheduled until November 24, Black Friday has now picked up enough steam that you can now find all the noteworthy deals you could wish for, if you know where to look. And that's what you'll find shortlisted here: every Amazon Fire tablet the company currently offers, with a minimum 50% discount.

Amazon's Fire tablets are already known for their affordability and the way in which their Fire OS user experience is tailored to make content – be it games, movies or music – quickly and easily accessible. As you'll see amongst the Black Friday deals listed below, a number of the company's Fire Kids tablets a featured as well, which come with extended warranties, durable bumper cases, access to age-appropriate curated kid-friendly content (including apps, books and video) and no ads.

While the main hook of this roundup is all the Fire tablets that are currently half-price for Black Friday, if you check out our more general Black Friday tablet deals, you'll find even more from Amazon's family of slates, alongside many of the best Black Friday iPad deals, offers on top Android tablets, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and more.

At the time of writing, although there are several 50% off discounts on Fire tablets in the US, we can only find one on Amazon UK, so you'll find the next best discounts on its top tablets if you scroll down.

Best Black Friday 50% off Amazon Fire tablet deals (US)

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021): was $149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 10's 10.1-inch Full HD display makes it a great low-cost slate for watching movies on the go and there's 32GB or 64GB of storage for all your apps, photos and other local media. This Black Friday it's half price too, at under $75.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022): was $149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

For the same discount as the Fire HD 10, you can grab the latest 2022 release of the mid-size Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. Its sub-$75 asking price includes a year's access to Amazon Kids Plus content, a kickstand-toting case, parental controls and an extended two-year warranty.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2022): was $149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

If you've got younger children, this 8-inch slate has all the benefits of the Pro model, but with 3 to 7-year-olds in mind (rather than 6 to 12). You get a year's access to Amazon Kids Plus content, a two-year extended warranty and a hardy bumper case, as part of the sub-$75 asking price.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022): was $109.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Back at its lowest price ever, this is one of Amazon's most compact and affordable tablets, with a screen size, bumper case, warranty and content tailored for users aged 3 to 7.

Best Black Friday 50% off Amazon Fire tablet deals (UK)

Amazon Fire Max 11: was £249.99 now £134.99 at Amazon

The Fire Max 11 is a bold play by Amazon to muscle in on the iPad's more premium turf, with a 2.2GHz octa-core chip (paired to 4GB RAM) which the company claims makes it almost 50% faster than its next-fastest tablet. A sharp 11-inch 1200 x 2000 display, Dolby Atmos audio and up to 14-hours of battery life round out a promising spec sheet for a lower price than ever, at under £135 for the base 64GB model. The same £115 can be had off the 256GB model too.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): was £159.99 now £94.99 at Amazon

Amazon promises a 25% performance improvement over the previous Fire HD 10 slate, with a feature set built for "streaming, reading and gaming." Amazon has also worked on the tablet's durability, while the 2023 HD 10 also promises up to 13 hours of battery life and a baseline 32GB of storage.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022): was £119.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

The latest iteration of Amazon's 8-inch Plus slate comes with more RAM and wireless charging, compared to the standard Fire HD 8, plus a 42% discount right now for Black Friday.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

The best Fire tablet discount in the UK right now falls to the Amazon Fire HD 8, which is half-price for Black Friday 2023. A little less RAM than the Plus model, but reportedly 30% faster than its predecessor (according to Amazon), means this is a great everyday tablet for browsing the web, enjoying media and light productivity while on the move.

Amazon Fire 7: was £64.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

The lowest price possible for a current-gen Amazon Fire tablet, this 31% reduction on the compact Amazon Fire 7 grants you access to a wealth of Amazon content and features. Plus you get microSD expandability up to 1TB negates the restriction on media storage that you might otherwise run into with the Fire 7's native 16GB of space.

