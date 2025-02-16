How to watch SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special online from anywhere – stream landmark installment of Saturday Night Live

Watch SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special online

The iconic sketch show prepares to celebrate the big 5-0 as Saturday Night Live delivers a celebratory three hour extravaganza. So keep reading as we explain how to watch SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special online from anywhere in the world.

From from Ackroyd and Murray to Sudeikis and Wiig, the madcap energy of Eddie Murphy, the slapstick shenanigans of Chevy Chase, dry wit of Fey and Pohler and the man child hilarity of Will Ferrell, everyone has found something to love on SNL over the past fifty years.

While Michael Che, Colin Jost and the gang continue to deliver every week, The 50th Anniversary Special aims to look back through the show’s rich comedic history, with a list of returning cast members that makes you realise just how many comedy megastars the show has produced. Expect to see the likes of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Maya Ruldolph, Tracy Morgan and many, many more.

With a cast stacked with a who’s who of Hollywood’s comedy pool, it’s no surprise the special is a bumper length edition, not to mention a whole host of A-list celebrity appearances including Adam Driver, Bad Bunny, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Pedro Pascal, Steve Martin, Sabria Carpenter and Tom Hanks, to name but a few.

You won’t want to miss the party live from Studio 8H, so read on for how to watch SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special online and from anywhere.

Can I watch SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special for free? SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special won't be streaming live on any free services, but viewers in Australia could make use of the Binge 7-day FREE trial. The show should also be available to stream for free on Global TV in Canada for 7 days after broadcast. Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad – more details below.

How to watch SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special online from anywhere:

How to watch SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special in the US

SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special will air in the US on NBC at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, February 6. If the three hour special isn't enough, there's also red carpet coverage starting an hour before the main show.

Cord cutters can access NBC via an OTT service such as our favorite, Sling TV, or stream the event on the network's own streaming service, Peacock. Sling Blue carries NBC in select cities, and starts at just $45.99 a month with 50% off your first month.

A Peacock Premium subscription starts from $7.99 a month.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when SNL is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special alongside the U.S., via Global TV on Sunday, February 16 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

The show will also be available to stream on the Global TV website and app.

Global TV content can also be streamed with a StackTV subscription, available through Amazon Prime.

Canadian abroad? If you’re away from home, you can access your usual services easily with NordVPN.

How to watch SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special online in Australia

Aussies will be able to catch SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special on Binge. While there's no confirmed release date just yet, episodes of Saturday Night Live usually drop the day after US broadcast.

Binge starts from AU$10 a month after a 7-day free trial.

Visiting Aus and want to watch on your usual service instead? Try using a VPN – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special online in the UK

Saturday Night Live usually airs on Sky Comedy in the UK, which can be streamed via Sky/Now.

Episodes typically go out at 9pm GMT the day after US broadcast, but strangely, no announcement has been made about when SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special might arrive.

You can currently stream accompanying documentary SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night though, so we'd expect news on the special episode soon.

In the meantime, check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

American travelling in Blighty? You can use a VPN to watch as if they were back Stateside.

All you need to know about SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special

SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special trailer

Saturday Night Live Celebrates 50 Years with the SNL50 Anniversary Special - YouTube Watch On

When is SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special happening? Sunday Night Live anyone? SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special will go out in the US and Canada on Sunday, February 16 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT with red carpet coverage beginning an hour prior. UK and Australia release dates are TBC.

Which cast members are returning for SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special?

A whole host of former cast members are set to return for the celebration, reaching right back to the pilot episode. Confirmed to be appearing are:

Adam Sandler

Amy Poehler

Andy Samberg

Chevy Chase

Chris Rock

Eddie Murphy

Fred Armisen

Garrett Morris

Jane Curtin

Jason Sudeikis

Jimmy Fallon

Kate McKinnon

Kenan Thompson

Kristen Wiig

Laraine Newman

Maya Rudolph

Molly Shannon

Pete Davidson

Seth Meyers

Tina Fey

Tracy Morgan

Will Ferrell

Will Forte

Which celebrity guests are appearing on SNL: The 50th Anniversary Special?

Some of the best hosts and musical guests from the show's history are set to make an appearance on Sunday, including:

Adam Driver

Ayo Edibiri

Bad Bunny

Dave Chappelle

John Mulaney

Kim Kardashian

Martin Short

Miley Cyrus

Paul McCartney

Paul Simon

Pedro Pascal

Peyton Manning

Quinta Brunson

Robert De Niro

Sabrina Carpenter

Scarlett Johansson

Steve Martin

Tom Hanks

Woody Harrelson

What other events are taking place to celebrate SNL: The 50th Anniversary?

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert | 8pm ET / 5pm PT on February 14 | Peacock

Hosted by cast alum and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson, SNL50: The Homecoming boasts a monster lineup of former SNL Musical Guests:

Arcade Fire

Backstreet Boys

Bad Bunny

Bonnie Raitt

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

Chris Martin

David Byrne

Dave Grohl

Eddie Vedder

Jack White

Jelly Roll

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

​Post Malone

DEVO

Mumford & Sons

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The B-52s

The Roots

SNL50: The Anniversary Special red carpet | 7pm ET / 4pm PT on February 16 | Peacock/E!/NBC

Amelia Dimoldenberg will host SNL's livestream of the red carpet, which you can also watch on the show's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok accounts.

Ladies & Gentleman... 50 Years of SNL Music | Available now | Peacock

Co-directed by Oz Rodriguez and The Roots drummer, Tonight Show bandleader, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Questlove, the three-hour special broadcast event promises "untold stories behind the culture-defining, groundbreaking and news-making musical performances, sketches and cameos of the past 50 years."

Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night | Available now | Peacock

The all-access four-part docuseries, takes a deep dive into a different aspect of SNL, from the writers' room to the audition process, and more.

Executive-produced by Morgan Neville, the Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker behind documentaries Piece by Piece and 20 Feet From Stardom, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night features rare behind-the-scenes footage of the iconic late night series, celebrity interviews, and more than 60 contributors — including former cast members and writers — reflecting on working on the show.

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On