How to watch Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Special 2024 online from anywhere

Watch Love Island USA Reunion online from anywhere

The villa may be closed for another year, but Love Island USA season 6 isn’t over just yet as Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix gathers this year’s islanders to spill all the juicy gossip from their Fijian summer. The Love Island Season 6 reunion airs on Peacock in the US, and there will likely be FREE options all over the world in the future, including the UK (ITVX), New Zealand (TVNZ+) and Australia (9Now). Remember, you can watch Love Island USA Reunion from anywhere with a VPN .

Season 6 of Love Island USA was a hit for Peacock this summer, with the streamer reporting that it was the most popular reality series in the US, so it’s no surprise they want to try and squeeze one last drop of fake tan from the bottle. And what a season it was, with critics praising “Love Island USA is finally better than its British counterpart.”

New host Madix was a stand-out with jaw-dropping outfits, hilarious facial reactions and whip smart comebacks. But the islanders have also been an outstanding bunch, from JaNa’s boundless optimism to Liv and Leah’s biting comments, Rob’s hiding in the pool and of course, Serena and Kordell’s will-they-won’t-they.

But the endearing group was no accident, as executive producer Simon Thomas explains: “We’ve always (preferred) the ability to have a conversation. And when I say that, I mean banter — like actual funny conversation. (We’re) looking for people with a sense of humor, people with the ability to talk — we set our bar as high as it’s ever been.” And there's much more behind the scenes insight on offer in the Reunion Special.

There’s tea to spill and truths to out, so read on for where to watch Love Island USA Reunion online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

How to watch Love Island USA 2024 Reunion in the US

Love Island USA season 6 streamed exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, in the US. The show returns for a Reunion Special on Monday, August 19 at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Viewers can catch up on all episodes, including the reunion, with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $7.99 a month. A Peacock Premium Plus option is also available if you want to strip out ads completely and costs $13.99 per month on a rolling basis - or save an extra 17% on Premium Plus by purchasing an annual plan. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. We'll let you know where to find the Peacock app you need as soon as they're live. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN – if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion from overseas

If you're abroad, you won't be able to watch the Love Island USA reunion episode from abroad due to geo-restrictions on the Peacock streaming service.

Thankfully, you can get round these blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's really easy-to-use software that makes your laptop, smartphone or streaming device think it's somewhere else entirely and also encrypts your internet traffic. We think NordVPN is the very best out there right now.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island USA season 6 from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to Peacock and watch Love Island USA season 6 live streams as if you were back at home

Can I watch Love Island USA 2024 Reunion for FREE in the UK?

Love Island USA season 6 is still airing episodes in the UK, arriving daily on FREE to watch platform ITVX (also the home of the UK iteration). The Reunion episode will likely arrive after the conclusion of the series. US viewer in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Love Island USA from abroad. You can watch ITVX a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

Can I watch Love Island USA 2024 Reunion online for FREE in Australia?

Aussies are still waiting for the 2024 series of Love Island USA, but when it does arrive, it'll go out on the Aussie home of all things Love Island, Channel 9 and its on-demand 9Now service Down Under. 9Now is 100% free to watch – you just need to make a Nine account to watch. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

Can I watch Love Island USA 2024 Reunion online in New Zealand?

Kiwi's can stream Love Island USA 2024 online for free on TVNZ+ with new episodes arriving daily. We'd expect the Reunion Special will follow after the season finale. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ+ while away from home.

Can I watch Love Island USA S6 Reunion Special in Canada?

While Love Island USA season 6 aired Crave in Canada the same time as the US, there's nothing confirmed about whether the reunion will air in the Great North. Crave plans start from CA$9.99 a month up to CA$22 per month for 4K, ad-free streaming. If you're an American traveling north of the border and want to watch on Peacock, you can do so with a VPN.

What you need to know about Love Island USA 2024 Reunion

What is the Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Special? The official synopsis from Peacock states: "While we crowned our winners and said goodbye to the villa, the drama is far from over. The #1 streaming reality show of the summer will return with a special reunion episode hosted by Ariana Madix. Tune in to see your favorites from Love Island USA Season 6 one more time! Who’s still together? Who split? Who’s still friends? You’ll have to watch to find out."

Who were the islanders of Love Island USA 2024? Kordell Beckham , 21, from Houston, Texas

, 21, from Houston, Texas JaNa Craig , 29, from Las Vegas, Nevada

, 29, from Las Vegas, Nevada Aaron Evans , 26, from Marbella, Spain

, 26, from Marbella, Spain Leah Kateb , 24, from Los Angeles, California

, 24, from Los Angeles, California Kaylor Martin , 22, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

, 22, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Serena Page , 24, from Houston, Texas

, 24, from Houston, Texas Rob Rausch , 25, from Florence, Alabama

, 25, from Florence, Alabama Coye Simmons , 28, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina

, 28, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina Hannah Smith , 26, from Concord, North Carolina

, 26, from Concord, North Carolina Kendall Washington , 27, from San Diego, California

, 27, from San Diego, California Miguel Harichi , 27, London, UK

, 27, London, UK Kenny Rodriguez , 24, Dallas, Texas

, 24, Dallas, Texas Nicole Jacky , 26, Fort Worth, Texas

, 26, Fort Worth, Texas Daniela Ortiz-Rivera , 22, Longwood, Florida

, 22, Longwood, Florida Harrison Luna, 27, Adelaide, Australia

27, Adelaide, Australia Sierra Mills , 22, Los Angeles, California

, 22, Los Angeles, California Caine Bacon , 28, Norwich, UK

, 28, Norwich, UK Catherine Marshall , 24, Scottsdale, Arizona

, 24, Scottsdale, Arizona Daia McGhee , 27, Los Angeles, California

, 27, Los Angeles, California Olivia Walker , 21, Sydney, Australia

, 21, Sydney, Australia Destiny Herzog , 22, Scottsdale, Arizona

, 22, Scottsdale, Arizona George Vining , 23, Athens, Georgia

, 23, Athens, Georgia Ignacio Ferrari , 28, Buenos Aires, Argentina

, 28, Buenos Aires, Argentina Jacobi Graham , 23, Houston, Texas

, 23, Houston, Texas Jalen Oliver , 24, Hagerstown, Indiana

, 24, Hagerstown, Indiana Josiah Roebuck , 24, Charlotte, North Carolina

, 24, Charlotte, North Carolina Sydney Leighton , 24, New York City, New York

, 24, New York City, New York Nigel Okafor , 28, Houston, Texas

, 28, Houston, Texas Cassidy Laudano , 27, Miami, Florida

, 27, Miami, Florida Connor Newsum , 28, Santa Monica, California

, 28, Santa Monica, California Andrea Carmona , 25, Miami, Florida

, 25, Miami, Florida Hakeem White, 29, Miami Florida

Why was Caine Bacon 'cancelled' from the reunion? Bacon was originally slated to appear in the Love Island 2024 Reunion Special, but was withdrawn after making racially insensitive comments on social media while eating at a Korean restaurant and posting videos mocking the use of chopsticks. He has since publicly apologized.

Who was the new host of Love Island USA 2024? Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) will be back on hosting duties for the Love Island USA reunion after making her debut in season 6, taking over from Modern Family's Sarah Hyland.

Who won Love Island USA 2024? *Spoilers for Love Island USA Season 6* The winners of Love Island USA 2024 were Kordell Beckham and Serena Page who both took home $50k after Kordell elected to split the prize money.



