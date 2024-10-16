How to watch Hysteria! online from anywhere for FREE – stream Bruce Campbell horror series

Where to watch Hysteria! online

Horror legend Bruce Campbell can’t catch a break when it comes to battling hell on Earth. No sooner is Ash vs Evil Dead banished to the beyond, Satanic panic rears its horned head. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Hysteria! online from anywhere in the world.

Set during the infamous period during the 1980s when Regan-era conservative parents became convinced their children were being lured into Satanism by board games and metal bands, Hysteria! charts the small town of Happy Hollow’s paranoia-infused descent into chaos.

When the star high-school quarterback goes missing, the townsfolk don’t need much to convince them occult forces are at play. So, when Dylan (Emjay Anthony), Jordy (Chiara Aurelia) and Spud (Kezii Curtis), better known as metal band Dethkrunch, decide to capatilize on the new craze by rebranding as a Satanic metal band, it’s no surprise they become the prime suspects in a series of kidnappings, murders and more.

So read on for how to watch Hysteria! online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

How to watch Hysteria! for free in New Zealand

How to watch Hysteria! online for FREE in New Zealand

Kiwi's can stream Hysteria! online for FREE on TVNZ+ with all eight episodes set to drop on Friday, October 18. Traveling outside of New Zealand? Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to unblock TVNZ+ while they're away from home. Details below.

How to watch Hysteria! from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Hysteria!, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Hysteria! online from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Hysteria! around the world

Where to watch Hysteria! online in the USA

Hysteria! will stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, in the US with all episodes arriving on Friday, October 18. Viewers can stream the show with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $7.99 a month. Episodes will also air weekly on USA Network every Friday. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN – if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient.

How to watch Hysteria! online in Australia

Hysteria! will stream in full on Binge in Australia, with all episodes landing Friday, October 18. Binge starts from AU$10 a month after a 7-day free trial. If you're an Aussie away from home, you can always use a VPN to watch Hysteria! from anywhere in the world just like you would back home.

Can I watch Hysteria! online in the UK?

British horror fans are out of luck it seems, with no confirmed broadcaster or release date for Hysteria! in the UK.

But there's still plenty of new spooky streaming options to be had as we explain here as well as great alternative Halloween viewing options on Netflix.

Kiwi viewer in the UK right now? Use a VPN to unblock TVNZ+ and watch Hysteria! for free – from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Hysteria! online or on TV in Canada

Hysteria! will air weekly in Canada. Episodes will go out on Showcase every Tuesday starting October 22 at 9pm ET. Or for cord cutters, there's the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels, including Showcase, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$12.99 per month thereafter. If you're a Kiwi traveling in the Great North and want to watch on TVNZ, you can do so with a VPN.

What you need to know about Hysteria!

Hysteria! trailer

Hysteria | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

When is the Hysteria! release date? All episodes of Hysteria! will drop on Peacock on Friday, October 18 in the US. They'll be available the same day on Binge in Australia and TVNZ+ in New Zealand. Canadians will receive weekly episodes on Showcase starting Tuesday, October 22 at 9pm ET, while a UK release date is yet to be announced.

Hysteria! full episode schedule

Episode 1: "Hysteria" – Friday, October 18

– Friday, October 18 Episode 2: "Die Young" – Friday, October 18

– Friday, October 18 Episode 3: "Can I Play with Madness" – Friday, October 18

– Friday, October 18 Episode 4: "Dance Macabre" – Friday, October 18

– Friday, October 18 Episode 5: "Speaking in Tongues" – Friday, October 18

– Friday, October 18 Episode 6: "Mother" – Friday, October 18

– Friday, October 18 Episode 7: "It's Late" – Friday, October 18

– Friday, October 18 Episode 8: "Heaven's on Fire" – Friday, October 18

Who is in the cast of Hysteria!? Julie Bowen as Linda Campbell Bruce Campbell as Chief Dandridge Emjay Anthony as Dylan Campbell Chiara Aurelia as Jordy Kezii Curtis as Spud Nikki Hahn as Faith Anna Camp as Tracy Whitehead Nolan North as Gene Garret Dillahunt as The Reverend Elijah Richardson as Cliff Milly Shapiro as Ingrid Allison Scagliotti as Officer Olsen Jessica Treska as Judith

Can I watch Hysteria! for free? Kiwi horror fans are in luck as Hysteria! will stream completely free on TVNZ+. Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.

What can we expect from Hysteria!? The official synopsis from Peacock says: "The series follows a town reeling from the disappearance of a beloved quarterback during the “Satanic Panic” of the 1980s. Seeing a jump in interest in the occult, a group of teenagers in a heavy metal band pretend to be Satanists to build a reputation. But soon, other bizarre events start occurring. Is it all fake or is there something more sinister, and potentially supernatural, at work?" Co-creators Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman add: "It’s about the thrills of being young, rebellious in spirit and aspirational at heart — and the horrors of growing up and realizing that the world you thought you knew has shifted beneath your feet. Our hope is that parents and children (of the appropriate age, of course) can enjoy the chills, the laughs, the music, and the heart of Hysteria! together. Growing up is scary. So is parenting."

What was the Satanic Panic? The Satanic Panic of the 1980s was a period in which, due to the burgeoning popularity of games such as Dungeons & Dragons, the rise of heavy metal and an increase in pulpy and gory horror fiction both at the movies and in literature, Regan-era conservative parents believed their children were falling prey to satanic forces and the occult. This period has also been touched on in similar 'small town 80s America' shows such as Stranger Things.