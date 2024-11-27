Netflix's new trailer for Squid Game season 2 teases a mother-son duo and I'm not ready for the heartbreak
Please, I can't handle another marbles scene
Netflix has dropped the main trailer for the highly anticipated Squid Game season 2 a month ahead of its release on December 26. One of the best streaming services has been teasing the arrival of the follow-up series, and now we've had a full glimpse at what to expect when the smash-hit Korean drama series returns.
Squid Game set the bar high with season 1, but if this gripping new trailer is anything to go by, it looks like the follow-up has the potential to be just as good. The trailer has even teased that a mother and son have entered the game together, suggesting there'll be more heartbreaking scenes to come. I can't see it moving from our best Netflix shows round-up any time soon.
None of us have recovered from that traumatic game of marbles, where people were told to choose a partner for a game only to find out that one of them would be killed, and putting together literal family members definitely suggests they won't be getting a happy ending.
Take a look at the trailer below.
What do we know about Squid Game season 2?
Instead of running off with his prize money and living it up, Gi-hun has decided to give up on his trip to the US and get revenge on the game masters instead. As the sole survivor in his group of participants, Gi-hun wants to take down the games from the inside as he heads back into the ominous children's games, where a fresh group of desperate hopefuls are gathered to win the prize of ₩45.6 billion.
We will see some familiar faces returning too, as a previous teaser revealed that fan-favorite Gong Yoo would be back. Lee Byung-hun also returns as the Front Man, where he'll be overseeing a host of new stars. Last time, there were 456 contestants and with Gi-hun back in his old number, we are expecting the number to be the same again.
