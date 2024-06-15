Netflix is replacing Jordan Peele’s best-rated movie with one that has just 69% on Rotten Tomatoes

Jordan Peele’s most popular movie Get Out has an almost flawless 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best Netflix movies , but it will be removed from the UK’s Netflix today, June 15, to make room for one of his more underrated movies Nope instead, which only has a 69% rating.

Despite its lower score, Nope is still worth your time and even though it may not be as popular as Get Out, it’s a must watch especially if you’re keen to complete his most recent trilogy of works, with his sophomore movie Us also highly rated by critics.

Nope blends the horror, mystery and sci-fi genres to create a truly unique movie that will stay with you for a long time, there’s a few scenes in particular that I’m still thinking about long after I saw this movie in theatres, two years ago.

There’s a great cast attached too with Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun all in leading roles. So if you haven’t seen Nope, I highly recommend checking it out now it’s on the best streaming service .

Elsewhere, Netflix has just cancelled a hit animation show with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, so some big shake ups are happening within their library lately. For those in the US and Australia, you’ll still be able to stream Get Out on Peacock and Prime Video, respectively, and Nope on Starz and Paramount Plus.

What is Nope about?

In Nope, we follow a rancher named OJ who trains horses for movie productions. He works with his sister Emerald, who recently lost their father after small metallic objects began rapidly falling from the sky, one of which killed their father.

Following this tragedy, they realise something sinister is going on and decide to investigate further, especially after they’ve become desperate and were fired from a set after one of their horses violently freaked out. This led them to work with the owner of a nearby theme park, who is trying to profit from whatever’s going on in the skies.

It is quite a difficult movie to sum up and explores complex themes, with director Jordan Peele saying he wanted to address society’s “addiction to spectacle” in an interview with Empire Magazine .

This is definitely one of those movies that you should allow to shock you, so avoid spoilers and go into this one knowing as little as possible before you stream it on Netflix – I promise it’s worth it.