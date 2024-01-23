Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer teases the fiery, epic fantasy show that Netflix desperately needs

The official trailer for Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender has arrived, and it looks like the epic fantasy project that the streaming titan desperately needs.

With numerous fantasy shows falling by the wayside on Netflix in recent months and years, the world's best streaming service is in dire need of a thrilling spectacle to prove it's not given up on bringing such genre fare to its global fanbase.

Thankfully, it seems Avatar: The Last Airbender will fill the gaping void in Netflix's TV back catalog. Indeed, based on its latest teaser, which follows on follows on from the live-action series' suitably epic first trailer that debuted in November 2023, we're expecting big things from the streamer's take on the beloved Nickelodeon anime.

For those unfamiliar with Netflix's latest attempt to turn a prestigious anime series into a live-action TV show, your first port of call should be our Avatar: The Last Airbender hub, which is packed with the latest information we have on the series. If you're in need of a story synopsis, we've got you covered on that front, too.

"Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them," Netflix's lengthy story brief reads. "But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope.

"But, like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad – and the last of his kind – reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But, with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of 10 exciting TV shows I can't wait for in early 2024, so I'm pumped to see more of what Netflix has cooked up. With three seasons of the original series to take inspiration from, I'm praying it'll last the distance as well, and not join the likes of Shadow and Bone and Warrior Nun on the cancellation scrap heap.

The streaming giant will hope its latest anime adaptation will be received as warmly as its take on One Piece, aka one of the best Netflix shows, and not its critical and commercial flop in the form of Cowboy Bebop, too.

Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres in full on Netflix on Friday, February 21. Check back in with TechRadar closer to launch for our coverage of the live-action reimagining.