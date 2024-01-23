Constellation's twisty first trailer continues to prove Apple TV Plus is the king of sci-fi shows

The first trailer for Apple TV Plus' Constellation has been released, and it suggests the streamer isn't ready to give up its sci-fi spectacle crown.

Starring Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) and Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad), the mind-bending psychological thriller looks set to take its place among Apple's elite lineup of sci-fi shows when it's released on February 21. Don't take my word for it, though – check out Constellation's trippy and twisty teaser below to see for yourself.

If you're in need of story details – the trailer teases enough about Constellation's mind-altering plot, to be fair – here's a more detailed synopsis, courtesy of Apple:

"Constellation stars Rapace as Jo – an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space – only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost."

Constellation is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit to become Apple TV Plus' latest sci-fi hit and take a spot on our best Apple TV Plus shows list. As well as boasting talented stars in Rapace and Banks, its wider supporting cast is filled with household names, including James D'Arcy (Oppenheimer), Julian Looman (Emily in Paris), and Barbara Sukowa (Voyager).

There are some big-hitters behind the camera on Constellation too. Peter Harness (Wallander) is the creator and head writer on this spine-tingling mystery, while Emmy award-winning director Michelle MacLaren (The Morning Show, Shining Girls) is on chief directing duties. Incidentally, Constellation is also something of a mini Breaking Bad reunion, as MacLaren helmed 11 episodes, six of which Banks featured in. The duo reteamed for two episodes of Better Call Saul, too.

Space for another runaway sci-fi success?

Will Constellation continue Apple TV Plus' sci-fi hot streak? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

While it still lags behind some of the world's best streaming services in terms of subscribers and expansive movie and TV libraries, few would dispute that Apple TV Plus is the go-to place for sci-fi extravaganzas.

Ever since For All Mankind helped to launch Apple's streaming service in November 2019, the tech giant's platform has bolstered its sci-fi genre ranks with multiple award-winning and critically acclaimed TV shows. Of that contingent, Severance is arguably the most successful, with the workplace psychological thriller's first season earning rave reviews and 15 awards. Little wonder, then, that Severance season 2 was greenlit quicker than most other Apple-developed series.

But there are plenty more sci-fi epics that have helped to establish Apple TV Plus as the genre's leading light over the last four years. Foundation is a big favorite of mine, while the likes of Silo, Invasion, and See have proved popular enough to land more seasons on the streaming service. Other sci-fi positioned programs, such as Hello Tomorrow! and Strange Planet are awaiting renewals on the platform, but they've been positively received by general audiences.

Apple has pulled the plug on other genre shows – musical comedy Schmigadoon!, animated offering Central Park, and sports drama Swagger have all been canned over the past seven weeks – but its catalog of sci-fi shows continues to go from strength to strength. Based on its official trailer, Constellation looks like it'll further cement Apple TV Plus's reputation as the current king of sci-fi, and it'll take a monumental fall from grace for me to stop recommending it as the pre-eminent streamer for all your spacefaring needs.

Constellation's first three episodes arrive on Friday, February 21. New entries release weekly until the March 27 finale.