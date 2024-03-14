Hulu's The Greatest Hits movie puts a music-themed spin on time travel films in creative first trailer

Are you sick and tired of clichéd, trope-filled time-travel films? Hulu's wholly original take on this specific subgenre of sci-fi movies might be the perfect antidote.
Written and directed by Black Widow scribe Ned Benson, The Greatest Hits looks to breathe new life into time travel-based storytelling with its creative, music-themed, and romance-led spin on such flicks. I could wax lyrical about one of 2024's new Hulu movies (it'll also debut internationally on Disney Plus) and its eye-popping visuals and grief-laden plot in more detail, but I reckon you're best seeing what all of the fuss is about yourself. So, take a look at The Greatest Hits' first trailer below:
Looks pretty magical, right? I'm going to go on *ahem* record and claim that it'll be something of a sleeper hit for two of the world's best streaming services. Okay, based on its teaser, there's a generic air to the romantic drama-based parts of its narrative. But, with its starry, talented cast – more on them shortly – and intriguing twist on time-travel stories (anybody else getting romance-led Back to the Future and/or The Time Traveler's Wife vibes?), I think it'll be better than many people think. One for our best Hulu movies and best Disney Plus movies guides? I'm putting my neck on the line and saying, "Heck yes".
If you weren't able to discern what The Greatest Hits is about from its trailer, here's a handy plot synopsis, courtesy of Disney subsidiary Searchlight Pictures, which developed the flick: "Harriet (Lucy Boynton) finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time – literally.
"While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend (David Corenswet), her time-traveling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present (Justin H. Min). As she takes her journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memory, she wonders - even if she could change the past, should she?"
Find the right song, change your past. THE GREATEST HITS. Starring Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min, David Corenswet and Austin Crute. Written and directed by Ned Benson. In select theaters April 5th, streaming only on @Hulu April 12th. #TheGreatestHits pic.twitter.com/ZEbShQecRRMarch 14, 2024
As the film's protagonist, Boynton is front and center of this movie. If her name and/or face seem familiar, you've probably seen her cameo in 2023 megahit Barbie (now available on Max), as well as Netflix's The Politician TV show.
Speaking of the aforementioned Netflix series, The Greatest Hits reunites Boynton and Corenswet on the small screen – the latter also featuring among the comedy-drama's ensemble cast. The Greatest Hits might be the last project that Corenswet stars in before he's catapulted into the A-list stratosphere, too, as he's set to play Clark Kent/Superman in the rebooted DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). His first appearance will come in James Gunn's Superman movie, which is currently being shot ahead of the DCU Chapter One film's release in July 2025.
Rounding out the supporting cast are Min, who you might recognize from The Umbrella Academy – one of the best Netflix shows – as Austin Crute, who has starred in another Netflix TV show (2019's Daybreak) as well as teen comedy flick Booksmart. Hey, I did say The Greatest Hits' primary cast was a talented bunch.
The Greatest Hits, whose soundtrack is full of big names including Nelly Furtado and Jamie XX, will begin playing on Hulu and Disney Plus on Friday, April 12.
