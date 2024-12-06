How to watch the 2024 MLS Cup for free – LA Galaxy vs New York Redbulls

It all comes down to this for the MLS faithful: the 2024 season champions will be decided tomorrow, December 7, 2024. The New York Red Bulls will face off against LA Galaxy for the 2024 MLS Cup and will be the epic conclusion to a post-season that has been nothing if not historic.

The final game of the 2024 MLS Season is set to start at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT / 8 AM AEDT on December 7, 2024, and here’s the best news: Whether or not you subscribe to Apple TV Plus’ MLS Season Plus or typically tune into the MLS action on Fubo TV or Fox, you can watch it for free on the Apple TV app. That’s right, you can watch the entire 2024 MLS Cup plus pre- and post-game commentary in over 100 countries and locales courtesy of Apple TV.

So whether your fandom runs deep for LA Galaxy or the New York Red Bulls, you can watch and might just fall in love – or deeper in love – with Major League Soccer.

How to watch the 2024 MLS Cup (LA Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls)

(Image credit: Apple)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, December 7 Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT / 8AM AEDT Live stream: Apple TV Plus (worldwide)

Now, the 2024 MLS Cup will be a heated match by the two best teams in the league, at least for the 2024 Season. For the New York Red Bulls, this will be a long-awaited return to the championship of Major League Soccer after the team's last appearance in 2008, but the LA Galaxy might be a bit more at home as it's their 10th appearance in the MLS Cup.

Further, the LA Galaxy is the home team, and hosting it from the Dignity Health Sports Park in California is certainly an advantage. You don't need to be in California or the United States to watch the action, though.

While every game, including specials, is available streaming on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV Plus, Apple is streaming the 2024 MLS Cup for free in over 100 countries and regions. You'll open the Apple TV app on your iPhone, Mac, iPad, or even Apple TV, visit the service on the web, or use the streaming app on another connected device like a smart TV, streaming box, or even a game console.

The 2024 MLS Cup will kick off at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT / 8AM AEDT, the actual coverage kicks off at 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT / 7:30 PM GMT / 6:30 AM AEDT. There will be two lengthy pre-game shows, MLS Countdown and MLS La Previa, broadcast live from the stadium and offer commentary in both English and Spanish.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once the game wraps with either the LA Galaxy or New York Red Bulls declared as winners, there will be postgame commentary in English and Spanish on MLS Wrap-Up and MLS El Resumen.

If you want to feel like you're in the stadium, maybe on a massive screen, you can watch the 2024 MLS Cup on an Apple Vision Pro. I'd recommend watching with AirPods Pro as the broadcast is mixed in Dolby Atmos audio, which makes for a great immersive, Spatial Audio mix.

Still, if you want to be amongst a crowd, Apple's set up a few options. Several stores in the United States, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico will livestream the MLS Cup, but if you're in New York City, you'll want to visit Times Square to watch it on a screen the size of a city block. In fact, it's on Silvercast Media’s high-definition Mega-Zilla, and you can even see a replica of the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, which will be awarded to the winning team.

And if you care about reading the play-by-play, or might be on the move during the game, the free Apple Sports app for the iPhone is ideal and available in the US, UK, and Canada. I'd turn on the Live Activity as well to see it on your lock screen and at the top of your iPhone.