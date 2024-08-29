Watch Here Come the Irish online from anywhere

Netflix have Drive to Survive, Disney Plus have Welcome to Wrexham, HBO have Hard Knocks and Prime have All or Nothing…now Peacock enter the sports documentary game, following college football legends Notre Dame’s 2024 season. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch Here Come the Irish online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Thursday, August 29 US stream: Peacock Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Where the Fighting Irish documentary sets itself apart however, is that rather than release in one go, covering a previous season or a training camp, Here Come the Irish will release episodes piecemeal over a six month period, documenting the 2024 season in real time, starting with the pre-season in August all the way up to its final days in December, with a wrap up episode set for January, looking at the fortunes (or misfortunes) this particular term has brought. With Peacock also the home for all of the team’s games at Notre Dame Stadium, it’s an interesting experiment that allows viewers an unprecedented look inside the college football season.

Expect insight into the process of head coach Marcus Freeman, as well as interviews with quarterback Riley Leonard, cornerback Benjamin Morrison and former coach Lou Holtz. The series also promises to look at the delicate balance college athletes must achieve between academic commitments and their on-field desires.

Whatever the result, it’s set to be a thrilling season for the Irish, so read on for where to watch Here Come the Irish online and from anywhere.

How to watch Here Come the Irish in the US

Here Come the Irish will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, in the US. The first two episodes will arrive on Thursday, August 29 with the remaining five episodes being released sporadically over the following months. You can see the full release schedule below. Fans of the Fighting Irish will want to stay with Peacock too, as that's the home of all Notre Dame home games throughout the 2024 season, starting with Texas A&M on Saturday, August 31. Again, a full schedule can be viewed further down this page. Viewers can keep up with all episodes, including the reunion, with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $7.99 a month. A Peacock Premium Plus option is also available if you want to strip out ads completely and costs $13.99 per month on a rolling basis. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. We'll let you know where to find the Peacock app you need as soon as they're live. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN – if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient.

How to watch Here Come the Irish from overseas

If you're abroad, you won't be able to watch Here Come the Irish from abroad due to geo-restrictions on the Peacock streaming service.

Thankfully, you can get round these blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's really easy-to-use software that makes your laptop, smartphone or streaming device think it's somewhere else entirely and also encrypts your internet traffic. We think NordVPN is the very best out there right now.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island USA season 6 from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to Peacock and watch Here Come the Irish live streams as if you were back at home

Can I watch Here Come the Irish in the UK?

There's currently now news on if/when Here Come the Irish might arrive in the UK.

US viewer in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Here Come the Irish from abroad.

Can I watch Here Come the Irish in Australia?

It's the same story in Australia, with no news on if Here Come the Irish might find a broadcast home.

If you're a US viewer travelling in Oz, simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're Stateside when watching.

Can I watch Here Come the Irish in Canada?

Nothing has been announced for where Canadians might be able to stream Here Come the Irish at time of writing.

If you're an American traveling north of the border and want to watch on Peacock, you can do so with a VPN.

What you need to know about Here Come the Irish

Here Come the Irish trailer

Here Come the Irish | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Here Come the Irish episode schedule

In order to follow the Fighting Irish throughout the 2024 season, Here Come the Irish has a quirky release pattern, seeing episodes drop sporadically over the coming months. The full schedule can be viewed below.

Episode 1: Thursday, August 29

Thursday, August 29 Episode 2: Thursday, August 29

Thursday, August 29 Episode 3: Thursday, December 5

Thursday, December 5 Episode 4: Thursday, December 5

Thursday, December 5 Episode 5: Thursday, December 19

Thursday, December 19 Episode 6: Thursday, December 19

Thursday, December 19 Episode 7: Thursday, January 16

What can we expect from Here Come the Irish? The official synopsis from Peacock states: "On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football's best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program."

Who are Notre Dame? Also known as the Fighting Irish, Notre Dame are one of the most prestigious college football teams in history. Playing out of the 77,622 capacity Notre Dame Stadium, the team have won 11 national championships and had 22 undefeated seasons. The college team have seen 495 players drafted to the NFL throughout their history, with 32 of the 46 Super Bowl winners counting an Irish among their roster.

What is the schedule for Notre Dame live games on Peacock? Peacock is the exclusive home of all the Fighting Irish's live home games this season. Here's the full schedule: vs Texas A&M: Saturday, August 31

Saturday, August 31 vs Northern Illinois: Saturday, September 7

Saturday, September 7 vs Purdue: Saturday, September 14

Saturday, September 14 vs Miami - Ohio: Saturday, September 21

Saturday, September 21 vs Louisville: Saturday, September 28

Saturday, September 28 vs Stanford: Saturday, October 12

Saturday, October 12 vs Georgia Tech: Saturday, October 19

Saturday, October 19 vs Navy: Saturday, October 26

Saturday, October 26 vs Florida State: Saturday, November 9

Saturday, November 9 vs Virginia: Saturday, November 16

Saturday, November 16 vs Army: Saturday, November 23

Saturday, November 23 vs USC: Saturday, November 30