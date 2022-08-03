All or Nothing: Arsenal: Its streaming date in India and other details

Audio player loading…

If you're a Gooner - Arsenal fan, for the uninitiated - the All or Nothing: Arsenal documentary will be essential watching. From Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's unexpected exit to the Gunners' unsuccessful qualification, it explores everything about the Arsenal Football Club in the 2021-22 season. It features players like Mikel Arteta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Folarin Balogun among others.

The series, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 4,is the latest in the series of 'All or Nothing'releases that have also taken a behind the curtain look at Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus seasons. All or Nothing series, owned by Amazon Prime Video platform, has also looked at NFL teams like Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, New Zealand national rugby union team, ice hockey team Toronto Maple Leafs, and Brazil national football team.

Arsenal's up-and-down season

EXCLUSIVE CLIPThe atmosphere at Anfield can be intense 🔥So Mikel Arteta prepares his players by blasting out You’ll Never Walk Alone during training 🎶 #AONArsenal pic.twitter.com/CjBQ3Lsn3TAugust 2, 2022 See more

As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, the All or Nothing cameras followed Arsenal’s squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by the top-flight sportspersons throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition. The series, produced during the pandemic, provide a behind-the-scenes look at the club and the players.

The 2021–22 season was among most tumultuous in the history of Arsenal football club. Managed by Mikel Arteta in his second full season, Arsenal were the youngest team in the Premier League with an average starting age of 24 years and 308 days. With three consecutive defeats to open their, Arsenal languished at 20th spot in the points table.

They kind of gathered themselves, and after a roller-coaster ride full of exhilarating highs and debilitating lows, the team finished the premier league season in fifth place with 22 wins, 3 draws and 13 defeats. Arsenal have qualified for next season's UEFA Europa League. A lot of focus will be Mikel Arteta's mixed relationship with club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Prime members will be able to watch the series anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc.