Real Madrid vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Champions League Quarter Final 2nd Leg match online

A more tantalizing setup couldn't have been scripted, with perennial chokers Arsenal holding a 3-0 lead over serial winners Real Madrid ahead of their blockbuster UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg.

If there was any moment for Arsenal to challenge the prevailing narrative, it's this one right here – and they're halfway there. The Gunners' first-leg display was the high point of Mikel Arteta's five-year reign, a pair of Declan Rice wondergoals and a superb Mikel Merino strike taking them to the verge of a first UCL semi-final since 2009.

But strange things happen on Champions League knockout nights at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have never previously overturned a three-goal deficit in a Champions League knockout tie, but Carlo Ancelotti is never one to panic, and when they click Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are very difficult to stop.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal live streams in the US

Real Madrid vs Arsenal kicks off at 3pm ET on Paramount Plus (7-day free trial) in the US for the quarter-final second leg. Subscriptions start at at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads and new users get a 7-day free trial.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal live streams in the UK

Tonight's UEFA Champions League quarter-final match will be live on Discovery Plus Premium in the UK. Subscriptions costs £30.99 for Premium, which includes TNT Sports. TNT Sports has the rights to more than 185 matches this season. You also have the option to add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal from £16 per month.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal live streams in Australia

Real Madrid vs Arsenal will be screened live on Stan Sport in Australia. Subscriptions start from $15 per month on top of a regular $10 Stan plan. The platform also has the rights to the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal lineup

REAL MADRID TEAM LINEUP (predicted): Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Asencio, Garcia, Valverde, Tchouameni, Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Mbappe

OUT: Carvajal (knee), Militao (knee), Camavinga (suspended); DOUBTFUL: Mendy (hamstring), Lunin (calf)

ARSENAL TEAM LINEUP (predicted): Raya, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Merino, Martinelli

OUT: Jesus (knee), Havertz (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee), Gabriel (hamstring), Calafiori (knee); DOUBTFUL: Partey (unspecified), White (knock), Jorginho (chest)

Everything to know about Real Madrid vs Arsenal today

What time is Real Madrid vs Arsenal? Real Madrid vs Arsenal kicks off on Wednesday, April 16 at 3pm ET / 8pm BST. You can watch live TV coverage of the build up from 2.15pm ET / 7.15pm BST.

What has Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid said? “If you look at [the first leg] there is no possibility, but in football anything can happen. We have to believe, we need to have trust, because this has happened a lot at the Bernabeu.”

What has Mikel Arteta of Arsenal said? “I was very convinced [the first-leg result was possible] because I could sense in our preparation that we were really at it. We had that belief and trust that we could cause Madrid a lot of problems. That was the theme of the game: make it happen. If you have mindset and belief, things can happen and we delivered.”

Who will the winner play in the semi-finals? The winner of Real Madrid vs Arsenal will face either PSG or Aston Villa in the semi-finals, the first leg of which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 29 or Wednesday, April 30. You can keep to date with 2024/25 Champions League fixtures and goals on TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).