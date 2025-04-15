Aston Villa vs PSG live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

PSG take a healthy 3-1 lead into this blockbuster UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg, but this being the biggest game in Aston Villa's modern history, Luis Enrique's men can't take anything for granted.

Both sides know a thing or two about unlikely comebacks too. Once a victim of La Remontada with PSG, who squandered a 4-0 lead over Barcelona by losing the second leg 6-1, Unai Emery could now be the protagonist of a magnificent new underdog tale.

It's not for nothing that Les Parisiens have a reputation as chokers. They've squandered multiple-goal leads in the Champions League knockouts on three previous occasions. This new-look, hungry team of Enrique's, however, has the feel of something radically different and far more credible.

They fell behind to Morgan Rogers' 35th-minute opener in the first leg, a goal that came completely against the run of play, and responded by unleashing wave after wave of dizzyingly brilliant team moves.

Superb finishes from Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes secured the 3-1 victory, which rather flattered Aston Villa, but this is no foregone conclusion. Rogers, Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio – on loan from PSG – are all match-winners, and Villa have absolutely nothing to lose.

To watch Aston Villa vs PSG live, read on as we reveal your streaming options and TV broadcasters, plus pre-match build-up and analysis ahead of this Champions League showdown.

Aston Villa vs PSG team news, predicted lineup

ASTON VILLA TEAM LINEUP (predicted): Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, Rogers, McGinn, Rashford, Watkins

OUT: None; DOUBTFUL: Bailey (knock)

PSG TEAM LINEUP (predicted): Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

OUT: None

How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG from anywhere

Where to watch Aston Villa vs PSG live: streaming link, start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST

3pm ET / 8pm BST TV/streaming: Paramount+ (US)

Where to watch Aston Villa vs PSG in the US

Aston Villa vs PSG kicks off at 3pm ET on Paramount Plus in the US for the quarter-final second leg. Subscriptions start at at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs PSG in the UK

Tonight's UEFA Champions League quarter-final match will be live on Prime Video in the UK.

Amazon has the rights to a 'top-pick' Tuesday night game each week, up to and including the semi-finals. Prime Video costs £8.99 per month, but new customers can get a free 30-day trial.

All other games are on TNT Sports, which costs £30.99 per month, though you have the option to add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal from £16 per month.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs PSG in Australia

Aston Villa vs PSG will be screened live on Stan Sport in Australia. Subscriptions start from $15 per month on top of a regular $10 Stan plan. The platform also has the rights to the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

What time is Aston Villa vs PSG? Aston Villa vs PSG kicks off on Tuesday, April 15 at 3pm ET / 8pm BST. You can watch live TV coverage of the build up from 2.15pm ET / 7.15pm BST.

What has Unai Emery of Aston Villa said about today's 2nd leg against PSG? “It won't change our approach for the next game, whether it was 2-1 or 3-1. They're favourites, they dominated with the ball, with good wingers, players that play with a lot of intensity in the middle. We can do better next week.”

What has Luis Enrique of PSG said about today's 2nd leg against Aston Villa? “We always try and analyse what the opponents might do. They're always a team that attacks a lot. We pressed well, we forced them to play a lot of long balls and I believe we deserved the win [in the first leg]. Regardless of the fact that they were maybe more defensive than usual, they still possess the attacking tools to cause problems.”

Who will the winner play in the semi-finals? The winner of Aston Villa vs PSG will face either Arsenal or Real Madrid in the semi-finals, the first leg of which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 29 or Wednesday, April 30. You can keep to date with 2024/25 Champions League fixtures and goals on TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).