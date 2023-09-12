How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 2 online: stream Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's soccer series

Watch Welcome to Wrexham season 2 online

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 airs on the FX channel in the US. It can also be streamed live through an OTT service like Sling TV (or you can watch episodes next-day on Hulu). You'll need FX in Canada too, while viewers in the UK and Australia can watch the brand new series of Welcome to Wrexham via the Disney Plus ‘Star’ portal.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 preview

At a time when your sporting heroes are tripping over themselves to sell their souls and abandon the supporters who’ve loved them through thick and thin, isn’t it heartening to see a football club actually give something back to its local community?

The takeover of lowly Wrexham A.F.C. by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney hasn't just lifted the club but the entire city, and as annoying as that is for long-suffering fans of other mismanaged minnows, that can only be a good thing.

But with the celebrity appearances from household names like Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell beginning to wear thinner than the "Hollywood script" line gleefully trotted out by commentators at every opportunity, and the club now rubbing shoulders with elites like King Charles, Manchester United and Chelsea, will it be a case of second season syndrome for Welcome to Wrexham?

Fortunately, away from the razzmatazz, the real stars of this uplifting tale – people like disability liaison officer Kerry Evans, The Turf landlord Wayne Jones, Declan Swans singer Michael "Scoot" Hett, dyed-in-the-wool straight-shooter Shaun Winter and local boy Jordan Davies – remain the heart and soul of the club as it fights to secure promotion from the National League at the 15th time of asking.

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 2 in the US

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 2 online in Canada

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 is available to watch on FX Now in Canada. New episodes are broadcast every Wednesday, starting September 12. As long as you’re an FX cable subscriber, you'll be able to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 2 live as each episode airs. Alternatively, catch up through the FX Now streaming service. Whether you watch new episodes live or on catchup via the FX Now app, you'll need an FX subscription. You can consult your local provider to see pricing and options where you are if you don’t already have a cable package with FX.

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 2 in the UK, Australia and anywhere else in the world