Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: live stream Elimination Chamber, PPV, TV channel

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is the final PLE stop of the Road to WrestleMania.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on Saturday, February 24 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Fans in the US can watch the whole event live on Peacock for $5.99. In the UK, it's a £15 TNT Sports PPV event. In Australia, Binge has a WWE Elimination Chamber live stream.

If you're traveling, you can use a VPN to watch your usual stream securely from anywhere. Here's the key info you need to watch a WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live stream where you are:

With WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, WWE runs its first Australian show since a three-date non-televised tour of the country back in 2019. And leading the charge this time around, it's Rhea Ripley, the Australian powerhouse who defends her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax.

Away from Rhea, the other big matches at the Elimination Chamber are obviously the two Chamber matches themselves. The winner of the six-women Chamber bout will earn themselves a shot at either Ripley or Jax at WrestleMania XL, whilst the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber gets themselves a crack at the World Heavyweight Championship held by Seth Rollins.

Filling up the rest of this relatively small card, it's Ripley's Judgment Day buddies Damian Priest and Finn Balor defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against plucky British bruisers Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

While Seth Rollins won't be competing in the squared circle at WWE Elimination Chamber, Rollins and Cody Rhodes will be guests on a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect. With Rollins and Rhodes seeming on the verge of a WrestleMania XL tag match against Roman Reigns and The Rock, this should certainly be a segment that draws in plenty of eyes.

Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in the US

How to watch a WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live stream in the US without cable

Peacock is the exclusive place to watch a WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live stream – and all of WWE's biggest events Stateside – for $5.99 a month. Peacock gets you every big WWE event in addition to loads of other great content, like Premier League soccer. Alternatively, you can pay for ad-free coverage with Peacock Premium Plus. Currently outside the USA? Try ExpressVPN to watch Peacock when traveling overseas. We've tested lots of VPNs and ExpressVPN is the slamming deal. It's also easy to use – full details below.

Watch WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth from outside your country

Watch a WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live stream from outside your country

You'll be able to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan and India below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out.

Watch a WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home. That means Peacock in the US.

Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in the UK

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: live stream in the UK

TNT Sports is showing WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the TNT Sports Box Office, where it costs £14.99. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. It's a standard late/early start time for British fans, with the main action getting underway at 10am GMT on Saturday, February 24. The PLE pre-show commences one hour earlier.

Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in Canada

How to watch a WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live stream in Canada

The best place to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in Canada is WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to WWE Elimination Chamber, which gets underway at 5am ET / 2am PT on Sunday, February 24. The PLE pre-show starts one hour earlier. Traveling abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 coverage just like you would at home.

Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia

How to watch a WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live stream in Australia

As of 2024, Binge is the home of all things WWE in Australia, and you can watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 on the streaming service from 9pm AEDT on Saturday. The PLE pre-show starts one hour earlier. Binge starts at AU$10 a month to watch on one screen in HD. Watching on two screens costs AU$16 a month, while four screens is AU$18. All customers get a 7-day FREE trial. All tiers include catch-up content, and Dolby Digital sound. No contract, cancel anytime. As well as WWE, Binge is streaming hundreds of huge new shows, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus and House of the Dragon. Going to be out of the country for the big event? Use a VPN like ExpressVPN to unblock your WWE stream from anywhere.

Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in Japan

How to watch a WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live stream in Japan

In Japan, you can watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 from 7pm JST on Saturday, February 24. The PLE pre-show starts one hour earlier. You've guessed it... you can tune in to all things WWE via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years. Use a wrestling-friendly VPN to unblock your WWE stream from anywhere, if you are on holiday or outside your home country.

Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in India

How to watch a WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live stream in India

WWE fans in India can watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 on Sony Sports Network, with the action beginning at 3:30pm IST on Saturday, February 24. If that's a little early for your liking, you can tune into WWE Network for a replay instead. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the action. A mobile-only plan costs Rs 599 for a year, while a LIV Premium plan costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home WWE coverage can just pick up a good wrestling VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the Elimination Chamber 2024 action.

WWE Elimination Chamber storylines, wrestlers and card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 storylines

Returning to Australia for the first time since 2019, WWE has put together an absolutely stacked card for Elimination Chamber 2024.

By regular standards, it's a fairly short card in terms of the number of matches, but the sheer name value involved in those contests marks WWE Elimination Chamber out as having the potential to be special.

Front-and-centre of the action is Rhea Ripley, who returns to her homeland as the reigning Women's World Champion, defending against the colossal Nia Jax. While Ripley has dominated anyone who's stepped up to her since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, Nia has managed to constantly get the better of the Judgment Day's Nightmare in recent weeks and months.

For whomever emerges victorious out of Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax, they'll have the winner of the women's Elimination Chamber match waiting for them at WrestleMania XL. While Becky Lynch appears to be the clear favourite - setting up a hotly-anticipated Lynch vs. Ripley bout - The Man will have to fend off competition from Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and main roster newcomer Tiffany Stratton.

Where the men's Elimination Chamber match is concerned, it's Drew McIntyre who's the favourite to win that six-man offering and get himself a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. If he is indeed to do that, the Scottish Warrior will have to overcome some stiff competition in the Elimination Chamber, as he faces off against Randy Orton, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul.

Rounding out the action, Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Away from the in-ring portion of WWE Elimination Chamber, Australia's own Grayson Waller will host a special episode of his Grayson Waller Effect show, where his guests will be Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as the excitement rises ahead of WrestleMania XL.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 wrestlers

Rhea Ripley

Nia Jax

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

LA Knight

Bobby Lashley

Kevin Owens

Logan Paul

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Naomi

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

Tiffany Stratton

Finn Balor

Damian Priest

Pete Dunne

Tyler Bate

