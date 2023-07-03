World Series of Poker live stream: how to watch the WSOP 2023 Main event online and on TV from anywhere

Watch a World Series of Poker live stream

The 2023 World Series of Poker is available to watch live and on-demand on the dedicated poker streaming service PokerGO. Select events are also being live streamed for free on YouTube. Full details on how to watch World Series of Poker wherever you are can be found just below.

World Series of Poker 2023 preview

The World Series of Poker is officially the biggest, richest and most prestigious poker tournament series on the planet, and the 54th edition raises the stakes even further than ever, with 95 bracelet events scheduled to take place over 47 consecutive days at the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas on the infamous Strip.

The "Main Event", the $10,000 No-Limit Hold'em World Championship, which is forever shooting to eclipse the record-setting prize pool of $82,512,162 that was set in 2006, is scheduled to run for a fortnight, starting Monday, July 3 and concluding on Monday, July 17.

There are daily Deep Stack and Mega Satellite events too, with buy-ins ranging from $130 to $250,000, and plenty more besides. After all, this is Vegas.

Three-time World Championship of Online Poker player of the year and six-time World Series of Poker bracelet-winner Shaun Deeb is at the top of the WSOP standings at the time of writing, with Ian Matakis close behind and Chad Eveslage leading the bracelet count with a brace.

Here’s how to watch a 2023 World Series of Poker live stream, online and no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch World Series of Poker in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and the rest of the world

The 2023 World Series of Poker is being live streamed exclusively on PokerGO, which is available worldwide apart from China. A subscription costs US$14.99 per month, US$29.99 for three months, or US$99.99 per year, and it works across a wide range of devices. Currently away from home? Use a VPN to watch World Series of Poker on PokerGO from abroad. PokerGO also has broadcast rights to the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, US Poker Open and PokerGO Cup. Select events are also being live streamed for free on the PokerGO YouTube channel, but it's a gamble, seeing as they're not being announced ahead of time.

Related: all of the best VPNs for China

How to watch World Series of Poker from anywhere

As explained above, every event of the 2023 World Series of Poker is available to watch from almost anywhere via PokerGO, but if you’re currently abroad, you may discover that your access to the service will be geo-blocked.

It’s annoying, but not impossible to get past, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to your home country.

Use a VPN to stream World Series of Poker from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to PokerGO and start watching the World Series of Poker as if you were back at home.

How long is the World Series of Poker? The WSOP $10,000 Main Event (No Limit Hold 'em) runs July 3 – July 18. The big money 'ultra stack' bets tend to kick in around one week into the Main Event.