Veneto Classic live stream 2024: How to watch cycling online for free, start time

The final major event of the 2024 European road cycling season is the 4th edition of the Veneto Classic held in the foothills of the Italian Alps. Here’s where to watch 2024 Veneto Classic live streams online from anywhere – including any free streams.

The 2024 Veneto Classic will bring the curtain down on the Italian Autumn classics and the European road season with 192 kilometres of action from Soave, home to the world famous wine to Bassano Del Grappa, home to the equally famous liquor.

There will undoubtably be many riders in the peloton dreaming of the the off-season and indulging in the beverages these two towns produce following months of abstinence but they will have to get through one more race before any corks are popped.

Packed with climbs long and short and set on a multitude of surfaces from tarmac to cobbles to gravel the Veneto Classic is set to close the season in style and leading the charge for victory will be Team UAE rider Marc Hirschi. The other favourites for victory will be the Dane Magus Cort.

Read on to find live streams, timings and TV channels for the 2024 Veneto Classic just below.

Watch Quick Guide Race dates Event date: Oct 20, 2024

Start time: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 12am AEDT / 3pm CET Best free stream Rai (Italy)

You can watch the 2024 Veneto Classic for free on the Rai Sport TV channel and the RaiPlay streaming service.

Use a VPN to watch 2024 Veneto classic for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch 2024 Veneto Classic live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Veneto Classic on FloBikes A subscription to FloBikes will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

You can also watch the race through Max using the B/R Sports add-on.

How to watch 2024 Veneto Classic live streams in the UK and Europe

In the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus and Eurosport that have the rights to air the 2024 Veneto Classic. Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent.

Can I watch a 2024 Veneto Classic live stream for free? Check your local broadcaster but cycling fans based in Italy can watch the action for free on Rai. Most other locations, you're looking at a paid stream. Remember that if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Veneto Classic on your usual streaming service – from wherever you happen to be at the time.

What is the 2024 Veneto Classic Route? The race starts in the town of Soave then heads east on a flat run through the vineyards to the first serious climb on the route, the Salita della Rosina which it tackles twice on a large loop before heading onto the finishing circuits around Bassano Del Grappa. Once in the outskirts of town the race takes on four laps which each include the short but viciously steep cobbled climb of La Tisa before starting the final run in up a climb that goes by the name of 'Diesel Farm'. This 1.4 kilometre gravel ramp with gradients over 10% is then followed by the even steeper ascent of the Strada Soarda which has an average of 13% before the plunge to the line in Bassano.

2024 Veneto Classic route profile

(Image credit: Veneto Classic 2024)

What are the Veneto Classic 2024 predictions? The last chance saloon for the peloton will see half the riders just going through the motions and looking forward to a holiday and the other half desperate to end the year on a high with a solid result in this new race on the calendar. Hot favourite will be Marc Hirschi from team UAE and he will be up against quality riders like Magnus Cort from Denmark.

Can I watch the Veneto Classic 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all UCI events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@UCI), Instagram (@UCI), TikTok (@UCI) and YouTube (@UCI).