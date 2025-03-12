Man Utd vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch the Europa League game online

Stream for free on Servus TV (Austria restricted)

The Man Utd vs Real Sociedad live stream could hardly be more tantalizingly poised after a 1-1 first-leg draw, which sprang to life in the second half with goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mikel Oyarzabal. A Europa League quarter-final spot is at stake under the lights at Old Trafford.

United’s last shot at silverware only heightens the pressure. Sitting 14th in the Premier League and out of both domestic cups, missing out on Europe would be a financial disaster. They dominated at Anoeta but struggled to close it out and must start strong. A spirited weekend draw against Arsenal, highlighted by Bruno Fernandes’ stunning free-kick, should boost confidence.

La Real showed resilience, with Oyarzabal’s cool penalty and Sheraldo Becker’s impact off the bench swinging momentum late on. Despite a weekend loss to Sevilla, key players were rested, and Martin Zubimendi is set to return after illness.

Here's where to watch Man Utd vs Real Sociedad live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Man Utd vs Real Sociedad: A quick guide Key dates Date: Thursday, March 13

Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT Best streams FREE: Servus (Austria)

Discovery Plus (UK)

Paramount Plus (US)

How to watch Man Utd vs Real Sociedad live streams in the US

The Man Utd vs Real Sociedad live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

How to watch Man Utd vs Real Sociedad live streams in the UK

The Man Utd vs Real Sociedad live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Champions League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium, which includes TNT Sports.

Official Man Utd vs Real Sociedad broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Man Utd vs Real Sociedad streams▼ The Europa League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Man Utd vs Real Sociedad, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Europa League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Europa League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Europa League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Man Utd vs Real Sociedad streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Europa League League 2024/25, including Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. You can also watch the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to Europa League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Man Utd vs Real Sociedad, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Man Utd vs Real Sociedad streams▼ Europa League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Man Utd vs Real Sociedad for your country below. Austria Servus in Austria will show Man Utd vs Real Sociedad in Europa League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing Man Utd vs Real Sociedad in the Europa League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Europa League 2024/25 contest between Man Utd vs Real Sociedad on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show the Europa League 2024/25 live broadcast of Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. Cyprus You can view the Europa League 2024/25, including Man Utd vs Real Sociedad, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Europa League 2024/25, including Man Utd vs Real Sociedad, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Europa League 2024/25, including Man Utd vs Real Sociedad, on Viaplay: Denmark and Sweden. In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay, but this fixture is on broadcaster Stöð 2 Sport. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch Man Utd vs Real Sociedad in the Europa League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Finland There will be coverage of Man Utd vs Real Sociedad in the Europa League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of Man Utd vs Real Sociedad in the Europa League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Europa League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). Man Utd vs Real Sociedad will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Europa League 2024/25, including Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Europa League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to the Man Utd vs Real Sociedad fixture. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime share the broadcast rights to the Europa League League 2024/25 in Ireland. TNT Sports will be showing Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Europa League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. Man Utd vs Real Sociedad will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Europa League 2024/25, including Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Europa League 2024/25 in Norway, including Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Europa League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Europa League 2024/25 in Poland, including Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Europa League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Europa League 2024/25, including Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. Ukraine Megogo will show the Europa League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Man Utd vs Real Sociedad.

Asia

Click to see more Man Utd vs Real Sociedad streams▼ China In China, the Europa League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Both will be showing Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Europa League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including the Man Utd vs Real Sociedad game: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Europa League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Man Utd vs Real Sociedad, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Europa League 2024/25, including Man Utd vs Real Sociedad, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Europa League 2024/25 rights, including Real Man Utd vs Real Sociedad, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Europa League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Europa League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. South Korea Coverage of the Europa League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes Man Utd vs Real Sociedad.

Oceania

Click to see more Man Utd vs Real Sociedad streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to Europa League 2024/25 in Australia, including Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Europa League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the Man Utd vs Real Sociedad fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more Man Utd vs Real Sociedad streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Europa League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Man Utd vs Real Sociedad. You can watch the Europa League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is Man Utd vs Real Sociedad? The Man Utd vs Real Sociedad live stream kicks off on Thursday, March 13 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Real Sociedad for free? You can, if you live in Austria, where free-to-air Servus will be showing Man Utd vs Real Sociedad in its entirely. Viewers in Ukraine can also watch Real Sociedad vs Man United from as little as 119 UAH. Not lucky enough to live in Austria? There may also be a free trial of a Europa League streaming service in your region – check your local broadcaster for details.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Real Sociedad on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Europa League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@EuropaLeague), Instagram (@EuropaLeague), TikTok (@EuropaLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).