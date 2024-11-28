Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt live stream: How to watch Europa League game online

Watch Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt live stream

Watch Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt live streams as Ruben Amorim takes charge of the home side in European competition for the first time. Read on for how to watch Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt online from anywhere in the world.

After an underwhelming performance in the 1-1 draw against Ipswich at the weekend, Amorim will be looking for an improved display at Old Trafford. The Portuguese boss is likely to stick with his preferred 3-4-3 formation and may well bring Kobbie Mainoo or Manuel Ugarte into the midfield. United certainly need a victory having only won one of their opening four Europa League games.

It could be a big week in the history of Bodo/Glimt as not only will they play in England for just the second time but if they beat Lillestrom this weekend they will be crowned champions in Norway. That impressive league form has carried over to Europe, with Kjetil Knutsen’s side earning a deserved victory over Porto and taking four points from trips to Braga and Union SG.

Read on as we explain how you can tune into Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt live streams from anywhere, potentially for free, in the Europa League 2024-25.

Europa League games are live on Paramount Plus in the United States.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt from abroad

If you're away traveling, you probably won't be able to watch the UEL like you normally would at home due to geo-blocking.

Use a VPN to live stream Europa League from anywhere

How to watch Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt live streams round the world

Soccer fans can watch every single Europa League game – including Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt – on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt live stream in the UK

TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport – has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the tournament on TV and online – including Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt. You can also stream TNT Sport for £30.99 per month with Discovery+ Premium.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt online in Canada

In Canada, streaming service DAZN is showing every single Europa League game this season. DAZN costs just CA$34.99 a month or $249.99 a year.

Watch Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of Europa League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free – including Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub).

Watch Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt live streams in New Zealand

DAZN is the new home of Europa League football in New Zealand, including Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt. You can sign up for DAZN for $14.99 per month, or save yourself a few bucks by forking out for a whole year up front and paying $149.99.

How to watch a Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt live stream in India

Football fans can watch the Europa League on JioTV and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV.

Fans in the US can watch Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt via Paramount Plus.