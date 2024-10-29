How to watch The Boy That Never Was online and for free – stream the Karen Perry adaptation from anywhere

How to watch The Boy That Never Was online

A father's grief and guilt return with a vengeance when he becomes convinced that he's seen his son at a train station, three years after he was engulfed in the ruins of an earthquake. Here's where to watch The Boy That Never Was online for free – from anywhere.

Harry (Colin Morgan) and Robin's (Toni O'Rourke) idyllic life in Essaouira is shattered when their apartment is reduced to rubble with their three-year-old son, Dillon, inside. Harry only survived by virtue of being out at the moment of impact, but with Robin working, why wasn't he at home?

Robin doesn't realize it until her husband's impulsive return to Morocco, but Harry's chance encounter on the train platform has stirred up a sense of immense remorse, and his quest for salvation lands him in a dangerous situation. What really happened on that night?

Read on as we explain how to watch The Boy That Never Was from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch The Boy That Never Was for free? Yes. All four episodes of The Boy That Never Was are already available to stream on the free TVNZ streaming service in New Zealand. Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch The Boy That Never Was on your usual streaming service from abroad.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch The Boy That Never Was but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch The Boy That Never Was from anywhere:

Can you watch The Boy That Never Was in the US?

At the time of writing, any plans to make The Boy That Never Was available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Kiwis currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Boy That Never Was on TVNZ Plus from abroad.

How to watch The Boy That Never Was in the UK

The Boy That Never Was premieres on Alibi at 9pm GMT on Tuesday, October 29. Each of the four episodes is an hour long, and they'll air as double-bills on consecutive Tuesdays.

Alibi is available to stream via the Sky Go service. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, NOW. Check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

New Zealanders currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Boy That Never Was on TVNZ Plus from abroad.

Can you watch The Boy That Never Was in Canada?

As with the US, there's no word as to when or if The Boy That Never Was will air in Canada.

However, New Zealand nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock TVNZ Plus and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch The Boy That Never Was in Australia?

Any plans to make The Boy That Never Was available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Boy That Never Was on TVNZ Plus from abroad.

The Boy That Never Was cast

Colin Morgan as Harry Lonergan

Toni O’Rourke as Robin Lonergan

Kerr Logan as Ollie

Mansour Badri as Fadoul Kadiri

Kelly Campbell as Eva Doyle

Cillian O'Sullivan as Dave Garrick

Simon Callow as Cozimo

The Boy That Never Was episode guide and schedule

In the UK, The Boy That Never Was airs on Alibi the following dates:

(All times GMT)

Episode 1 – Tuesday, October 29 at 9pm

– Tuesday, October 29 at 9pm Episode 2 – Tuesday, October 29 at 10pm

– Tuesday, October 29 at 10pm Episode 3 – Tuesday, November 5 at 9pm

– Tuesday, November 5 at 9pm Episode 4 – Tuesday, November 5 at 10pm