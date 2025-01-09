Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream: how to watch Spanish Supercopa online and on TV today, TV channels, broadcasters, team news

The Spanish giants head to Saudi Arabia in search of more silverware

Real Madrid players celebrate a goal
(Image credit: Photo by Jesus Troyano/Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images)
Thursday's Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream sees these two Spanish clubs facing off in Saudi Arabia for a place in the Supercopa final. Below we have all the information on how to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Quick Guide

Key dates

  • Date: Thursday, January 9
  • Start time: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT

Best live streams

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca for FREE

In Russia, lucky football fans can watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca free online via the Russia's MatchTV.ru free streaming service.

Traveling outside Russia? Use a ProtonVPN to unblock MatchTV and watch it live – just as you would back at home.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca live streams in the US

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream is on ESPN+ in the US.

The ESPN+ price starts at $11.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan. The game will also be shown on its live TV channel ESPN 2.

ESPN is also available via Fubo, with prices starting at $74.99 per month for access to over 150 channels. There's no minimum contract, so you can cancel at any time, but there's also a seven-day free trial available, which is long enough to watch the whole of the Spanish Supercopa.

Can you watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream in the UK as this fixture has not been chosen by any broadcasters for television coverage.

When does Real Madrid vs Mallorca start?

Real Madrid vs Mallorca kicks off at 2pm ET / 7pm GMT on Thursday, January 9.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

Official Real Madrid vs Mallorca broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Middle East

Tom Wiggins
Tom Wiggins

