Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream: how to watch Spanish Supercopa online and on TV today, TV channels, broadcasters, team news

Thursday's Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream sees these two Spanish clubs facing off in Saudi Arabia for a place in the Supercopa final. Below we have all the information on how to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Click to read more about the Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream▼ Real Madrid haven’t had long to prepare for this Supercopa semi-final, having played two games after the Christmas break already: away to Valencia in the league last Friday, and Deportivo Minerva in the Copa del Rey on Monday. They won both of those games – the former with a dramatic stoppage-time goal from Jude Bellingham, the latter by a confidence-boosting 5-0 scoreline – and have now won five of their last six games. In fact, the only teams Real Madrid have lost to in the league this season are the two clubs who went head-to-head in the other semi-final: Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona. Barcelona won that match, so will be Madrid's opponents should they reach the final too. Mallorca are the clear underdogs in this year’s Supercopa, but the side from the largest of the Balearic islands are certainly punching above their weight this season. Los Piratas currently sit sixth in La Liga, level on points with Villarreal above them and five points clear of Real Sociedad in seventh, although they were unceremoniously dumped out of the Copa del Rey before travelling to Saudi Arabia for this game. Pontevedra CF, a club that plays its football in Spain’s regional fourth tier but had already knocked out Levante and Villarreal, put three past Jagoba Arrasate’s side without reply. Here's where to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca live streams online and catch the Spanish Supercopa action from anywhere. Real Madrid v Mallorca team news Real Madrid XI: Courtois (GK), Lucas V, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vini Jr, Mbappé. Mallorca XI: Greif (GK), Mojica, Raillo, Valjent, Maffeo, Rodriguez, Morlanes, Mascarell, Darder, Muriqi, Larin.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Quick Guide Key dates Date: Thursday, January 9

Start time: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT Best live streams ESPN/Fubo (US)

Use ProtonVPN to watch from anywhere

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca for FREE

In Russia, lucky football fans can watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca free online via the Russia's MatchTV.ru free streaming service.

Traveling outside Russia? Use a ProtonVPN to unblock MatchTV and watch it live – just as you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch any Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream

Use a VPN to watch your usual Supercopa live streams from abroad.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca live streams in the US

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream is on ESPN+ in the US.

The ESPN+ price starts at $11.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan. The game will also be shown on its live TV channel ESPN 2.

ESPN is also available via Fubo, with prices starting at $74.99 per month for access to over 150 channels. There's no minimum contract, so you can cancel at any time, but there's also a seven-day free trial available, which is long enough to watch the whole of the Spanish Supercopa.

On holiday outside of the US? A VPN will allow you to access your usual subscription from abroad. We recommend ProtonVPN.

Can you watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream in the UK as this fixture has not been chosen by any broadcasters for television coverage.

Fans visiting the UK from abroad can use a VPN such as ProtonVPN to access their regular streaming services and still watch the match.

When does Real Madrid vs Mallorca start? Real Madrid vs Mallorca kicks off at 2pm ET / 7pm GMT on Thursday, January 9.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

Official Real Madrid vs Mallorca broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Real Madrid vs Mallorca live streams▼ The Spanish Supercopa 2025 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC. Residents of the following African countries can watch Spanish Supercopa 2025 live streams with a Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique subscription: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo DR, Cote D'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanada, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Swaziland, Togo. MBC has the Spanish Supercopa 2025 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia. And in the following countries Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be available on both Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC: Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania,

Americas

Click to see more Real Madrid vs Mallorca live streams▼ Latin America The broadcast rights to the Spanish Supercopa 2025 in Latin America are split between Disney+ and DirectTV. DirectTV has the Spanish Supercopa 2025 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America: Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curacao, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela. Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Spanish Supercopa 2025 live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Brazil.

Europe

Click to see more Real Madrid vs Mallorca live streams▼ The Spanish Supercopa 2025 will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Austria DAZN in Austria will show coverage of the Spanish Supercopa 2025. Bulgaria bTV Action/Voyo Sport has the rights to show Spanish Supercopa 2025 live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view the Spanish Supercopa 2025 on Cablenet Sports 2 in Cyprus. Czechia The Spanish Supercopa 2025 will be shown on Nova Sport 4 in Czechia. Denmark Fans in Denmark can watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 on Sport LIVE. France There will be coverage of Spanish Supercopa 2025 in France on L'Equipe Live Foot. Germany In Germany, the Spanish Supercopa 2025 rights are owned by DAZN. Netherlands In the Netherlands you'll need to tune into Ziggo Sport to watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025. Norway Norwegians wanting to watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 should head to VG+. Poland In Poland the rights for the Spanish Supercopa 2025 are held by Eleven Sports. Serbia, Slovenia Arena Sport will show coverage of the Spanish Supercopa 2025 in Serbia and Slovenia. Spain In its native Spain the Supercopa 2025 will be shown by Movistar+. Sweden Swedes who fancy a bit of Spanish Supercopa 2025 action will need to switch to Sport Bladet Play. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 on DAZN.

Asia

Click to see more Real Madrid vs Mallorca live streams▼ India FanCode is the Spanish Supercopa 2025 broadcaster for India. Indonesia Head to Vision+ in Indonesia for the rights to all the Spanish Supercopa 2025 games.

Middle East

Click to see more Real Madrid vs Mallorca live streams▼ MBC is the Spanish Supercopa 2025 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the Spanish Supercopa 2025 live streams on MBC in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.