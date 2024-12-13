How to watch PDC World Darts Championship 2025: live streams, full schedule

The PDC World Darts Championship 2025 sees a host of the biggest names in the sport, including Luke Humphries, Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen, descend on Alexandra Palace on London. The world title and a whopping £500,000 prize await the winner of this prestigious event.

Read on to find out how to get a 2025 PDC World Darts Championship live stream no matter where you are in the world.

PDC World Darts Championship 2025 info and live streams Date: Sunday, December 15 – Friday, January 3 Day 1 schedule: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 6am AEDT (Dec. 16) Venue: Alexandra Palace, London, England Other live streams: Sky Sports (UK), DAZN (USA and Canada), Fox Sports (Australia), PDCTV (rest of world) Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Get ready for some titanic tungsten tussles as 96 of the world’s best darts players compete across 19 epic days at London's Alexandra Palace. Last year's winner Luke Humphries is back but faces some tough challengers, not least the 2024 runner-up Luke Littler, who does not turn 18 until a fortnight after the final.

Three-time winner Michael van Gerwen will be looking to go all the way for the first time since 2019, while the experienced Gary Anderson is seeking his third triumph at this tournament. Elsewhere, keep an eye on Wessel Nijma and Mike De Decker of the Netherlands and Belgium respectively, while 2023 champion Michael Smith can never be written off.

The competition starts on Sunday with a player from the Pro Tour Order of Merit taking on a qualifier in each first-round match. The winner of that tie will then face a player from the top 32 in the second round.

With so much talent on display don’t be surprised to see heavy scoring, monster checkouts and maybe even a nine-darter. Here's where to watch PDC World Darts Championship 2025 live streams online from anywhere.

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the darts on your usual subscription?

You can still watch PDC World Darts Championship live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship live streams in the UK

The PDC World Darts Championship live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel.

Sky Sports is showing every match at the upcoming event, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass.

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship live streams in USA

The PDC World Darts Championship live stream is on DAZN in the USA. Prices start from as little as $19.99 per month if you sign up for a year, or $29.99 per month if you only want to sign up for 30 days.

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship live streams in Canada

The PDC World Darts Championship live stream is on DAZN in Canada. A year's subscription is available for $24.99 per month on an annual contract. If you want to just pay for 30 days on a rolling basis, that will cost $34.99.

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship live streams in Australia

The PDC World Darts Championship live stream is available on Fox Sports and its streaming platform Foxtel in Australia. Take advantage of their current Christmas special offer and get a Foxtel sport subscription for just $72.10 per month on their 12-month plan (offer runs until December 25).

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship live streams around the world

Can I watch 2025 PDC World Darts Championship around the world? The vast majority of countries will not be broadcasting the PDC World Darts Championship on terrestrial television, but it's not all bad news, because in countries where there is no broadcast deal, fans can subscribe to PDCTV to watch tournaments online. Monthly 'Rest of the World' subscriptions cosy £9.99, or £59.99 annually. You can also buy passes in one- to four-day increments. Live TV events will not be available in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria & Switzerland, but should be available in many other countries. Those in Germany, Austria and Switzerland can watch on the paid subscription service DAZN.An annual subscription for DAZN in these countries works out at €29.99/month instead of €44.99/month for a monthly subscription. Viaplay is the service you need in the Netherlands, while VTM has the rights in Belgium and TVP will show the tournament in Poland. Not at home right now? You can still follow the action by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Full PDC World Darts Championship tournament schedule

Sunday 15 December: 7pm GMT

Thibault Tricole v Joe Comito (R1)

Jermaine Wattimena v Stefan Bellmont (R1)

Kim Huybrechts v Keane Barry (R1)

Luke Humphries v Tricole/Comito (R2)

Monday 16 September: 12.30pm GMT

Wesley Plaisier v Ryusei Azemoto (R1)

Luke Woodhouse v Lourence Ilagan (R1)

Alan Soutar v Kai Gotthardt (R1)

James Wade v Wattimena/Bellmont (R2)

Evening Session: 7pm GMT

Niels Zonneveld v Robert Owen (R1)

Connor Scutt v Ben Robb (R1)

Cameron Menzies v Leonard Gates (R1)

Gerwyn Price v Huybrechts/Barry (R2)

Tuesday 17 December: 12.30pm GMT

James Hurrell v Jim Long (R1)

Kevin Doets v Noa-Lynn van Leuven (R1)

Ryan Joyce v Darius Labanauskas (R1)

Mike De Decker v Woodhouse/Ilagan (R2)

Evening Session: 7pm GMT

Jeffrey de Graaf v Rashad Sweeting (R1)

Ricardo Pietreczko v Xiaochen Zong (R1)

Ryan Meikle v Fallon Sherrock (R1)

Peter Wright v Plaisier/Azemoto (R2)

Wednesday 18 December: 7pm GMT

Jim Williams v Paolo Nebrida (R1)

Madars Razma v Christian Kist (R1)

Ricky Evans v Gordon Mathers (R1)

Nathan Aspinall v Menzies/Gates (R2)

Thursday 19 December: 1.:30pm GMT

Chris Landman v Lok Yin Lee (R1)

Callan Rydz v Romeo Grbavac (R1)

Martin Lukeman v Nitin Kumar (R1)

Gabriel Clemens v Zonneveld/Owen (R2)

Evening Session: 7pm GMT

Nick Kenny v Stowe Buntz (R1)

Mensur Suljovic v Matt Campbell (R1)

Scott Williams v Niko Springer (R1)

Michael Smith v Doets/Van Leuven (R2)

Friday 20 December: 12.30pm GMT

Stephen Burton v Alexander Merkx (R1)

Wessel Nijman v Cameron Carolissen (R1)

Ian White v Sandro Eric Sosing (R1)

Stephen Bunting v Soutar/Gotthardt (R2)

Evening Session: 7pm GMT

Mickey Mansell v Tomoya Goto (R1)

Florian Hempel v Jeffrey De Zwaan (R1)

William O’Connor v Dylan Slevin (R1)

Michael van Gerwen v Hurrell/Long (R2)

Saturday 21 December: 12.30pm GMT

Karel Sedlacek v Rhys Griffin (R1)

Richard Veenstra v Alexis Toylo (R1)

Brendan Dolan v Landman/Lee (R2)

Chris Dobey v Burton/Merkx (R2)

Evening Session: 7pm GMT

Danny Noppert v Joyce/Labanauskas (R2)

Raymond van Barneveld v Kenny/Buntz (R2)

Luke Littler v Meikle/Sherrock (R2)

Damon Heta v Scutt/Robb (R2)

Sunday 22 December: 12.30pm GMT

Ryan Searle v Suljovic/Campbell (R2)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Razma/Kist (R2)

Joe Cullen v Nijman/Carolissen (R2)

Ritchie Edhouse v White/Sosing (R2)

Evening Session: 7pm GMT

Martin Schindler v Rydz/Grbavac (R2)

Ross Smith v J Williams/Nebrida (R2)

Gary Anderson v De Graaf/Sweeting (R2)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v O’Connor/Slevin (R2)

Monday 23 December: 12.30pm GMT

Krzysztof Ratajski v Veenstra/Toylo (R2)

Andrew Gilding v Lukeman/Kumar (R2)

Josh Rock v Sedlacek/Griffin (R2)

Jonny Clayton v Mansell/Goto (R2)

Evening Session: 7pm GMT

Gian van Veen v Pietreczko/Zong (R2)

Daryl Gurney v Hempel/De Zwaan (R2)

Dave Chisnall v Evans/Mathers (R2)

Rob Cross v S Williams/Springer (R2)

Friday 27 December: 12.30pm GMT

Three third round matches

Evening Session: 7pm GMT

Three third round matches

Saturday 28 December: 12.30pm GMT

Three third round matches

Evening Session: 7pm GMT

Three third round matches

Sunday 29 December: 12.30pm GMT

Three third round matches

Evening Session: 7pm GMT

Three third/fourth round matches

Monday 30 December: 12.30pm GMT

Three fourth round matches

Evening Session: 7pm GMT

Three fourth round matches

Wednesday 1 January: 12.30pm GMT

Two quarter-finals

Evening Session: 7pm GMT

Two quarter-finals

Thursday 2 January: 7.30pm GMT

Two semi-finals

Friday 3 January: 8pm GMT

Final