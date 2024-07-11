How to watch Musetti vs Djokovic live stream: Wimbledon 2024 for free

Despite having knee surgery just three weeks before Wimbledon got underway, Novak Djokovic has rarely been troubled during his run to a 13th semi-final at the All-England Club. The 2world number two made light work of 15th seed Holger Rune in the last 16 and has had plenty of time to rest and recuperate after receiving a walkover in the quarter-finals. The 37-year-old has won five of his six matches against Lorenzo Musetti and will be confident of reaching a 10th final at SW19.

While Djokovic will start the match as a heavy favorite, Musetti has demonstrated grit, determination and no small amount of skill to reach the last four of a Slam for the first time in his career. The Italian fought through the early rounds before unleashing a torrent of winners in the fifth set as he eliminated 13th seed Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals. There will be little pressure on the 22-year-old so expect him to come out firing against the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Here's where to watch Musetti vs Djokovic live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options for Wimbledon 2024.

Musetti vs Djokovic Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Friday, July 12

Friday, July 12 Time: 10.30am ET / 3.30pm BST Best free stream BBC One and BBC iPlayer (UK)

(UK) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Musetti vs Djokovic live stream broadcasters

You can watch Musetti vs Djokovic for free with English language commentary on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Musetti vs Djokovic free streams can be found on SRF (Switzerland), NHK (Japan) and CCTV (China).

Use a VPN to access Musetti vs Djokovic for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Musetti vs Djokovic stream

How to watch Musetti vs Djokovic live stream in the US

The Musetti vs Djokovic live stream is on ESPN in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 tennis Grand Slam is split between ESPN, ESPN Plus, ESPN 2, ESPN 3 and ABC in the US.

If you're looking to pick up ESPN and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Official Musetti vs Djokovic broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN, RDS and ESPN have the rights to air Wimbledon on TV in Canada.

Cordcutters can follow all the action from the All England Club via the TSN Plus streaming service. Plans start at $8/mo plus tax.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Wimbledon 2024 in Latin and South America, including Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Wimbledon 2024 games across Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar in India. Public service broadcaster Doordarshan will air the singles finals only.

South Korea

Tennis fans in South Korea can watch Wimbledon via the tvN Sports TV network. Streamers can catch every game, set and match on TVING.

China

CCTV, iQIYI and Shanghai TV Great Sport are the official Wimbledon 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch Wimbledon 2024 on NHK and WOWOW in Japan.

Rest of Asia

Viewers in countries including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand will have access to Wimbledon 2024 broadcasts across SPOTV and SPOTV2.

Europe

France

Wimbledon 2024 airs on beIN Sport in France.

Germany / Austria

Amazon Prime Video has the rights to Grand Slam tennis in Germany and Austria.

Ireland

Premier Sport 1 and Premier Sport 2 will air Wimbledon live in Ireland.

Italy

Sky Sport and Sky Now will air Wimbledon 2024 in Italy.

Switzerland

Swiss tennis fans can watch free live streams on SRF.

Spain

Wimbledon 2024 is live on Movistar+ in Spain.

Latvia / Lithuania

Head to S Sport / Sport Plus for Wimbledon streams in Latvia and Lithuania.

Portugal

Sport TV has the Wimbledon coverage in Portugal.

Rest of Europe

Eurosport will broadcast The Wimbledon Championships via the Eurosport channels in Finland, Belgium, Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden.

Coverage will also be available via the Max streaming service.

Oceania

Australia

Nine Network will show all Wimbledon 2024 matches in Australia. Free streams on 9Now.

Africa

SuperSport and Canal+ are the major Wimbledon 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Middle East

BeIN Sports MENA is the primary Wimbledon broadcaster across the Middle East.

Can I watch Musetti vs Djokovic for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland can watch all Wimbledon 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Wimbledon 2024 free from abroad.

What time does Musetti vs Djokovic start? The action gets underway on Centre Court from 3.30pm local time (London, England) on Friday, July 12. Here are the Musetti vs Djokovic start times around the world:

USA – 10.30am ET / 5.30am PT

UK – 3.30pm BST

Mexico – 8.30am CDMX

Brazil – 11.30am BRT

Central Europe – 4.30pm CET

South Africa – 4.30pm SAST

India – 8pm IST

Singapore – 10.30pm SGT

Australia – 12.30am AEST (July 13)

New Zealand – 2.30am NZST (July 13)

Can I watch Musetti vs Djokovic on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with Musetti vs Djokovic on Wimbledon's official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Wimbledon), Instagram (@Wimbledon) and TikTok (@Wimbledon).