How to watch High Potential online from anywhere – stream Kaitlin Olson crime dramedy

Watch High Potential online

ABC dramedy High Potential stars Kaitlin Olson as a single mum with an exceptional IQ who discovers she has an uncanny ability for solving crimes. US viewers can tune into High Potential live on ABC or via Sling TV. Read on for how to watch High Potential from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Tuesday, September 17 TV channel: ABC Stream: Sling TV (US) | Hulu (US) | CTV (CA) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Created by Academy Award-nominated writer Drew Goddard (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Alias) and based on the hit French series, police procedural High Potential looks to be an absolute hoot.

It’s a delight to see Olson, best known for playing barfly “Sweet Dee” Reynolds on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, taking center stage on our TV screens. For this American adaptation of HPI: Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, she sports rubber gloves and a trademark lollipop as Morgan, a single mother raising three children on a cleaner’s salary. Yet she’s got an incredible intellect.

We’ve got all the information on where to watch High Potential online and stream every episode free on Hulu from anywhere.

How to watch High Potential online in the US

US viewers can watch High Potential on ABC from Tuesday, September 17 at 10pm ET/PT. New episodes air weekly, with a possible break for US election coverage. Don’t have cable? Latest episodes will be on ABC’s catch-up service the day after broadcast. You can also watch ABC via Sling TV in selected markets and catch episodes the next day on Hulu (30-day Hulu free trial). Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch High Potential on Hulu from abroad.

How to watch High Potential online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when High Potential airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch High Potential from anywhere.

How to watch High Potential online in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch High Potential on CTV from Tuesday, September 17 at 10pm ET/PT. Rather stream the show? Use the CTV.ca website. You'll need to enter your cable provider details. US viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch High Potential no matter where you are.

Can I watch High Potential online in the UK?

High Potential is confirmed as “coming soon” to Disney Plus UK in the autumn.

You can get Disney Plus' Standard with Ads plan for £4.99 a month, or opt for the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month.

Until Sept 27, 2024 you can get your first three months of Disney Plus for just £1.99 a month.

Currently outside of the US? A VPN will let you effortlessly connect to your usual streaming services, from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch High Potential online in Australia?

We’d expect the show to become a part of the Disney Plus library Down Under but there's no release date as yet.

If you’re abroad in Australia, simply download a VPN to stream High Potential just as you would back home.

Can I watch High Potential for free? US viewers can use the Hulu 30-day free trial to watch a good chunk of High Potential for nada. But with a total of 10 weekly episodes, you'll likely need cable or a streaming plan to watch the whole series from start to finish.

High Potential cast

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory

Javicia Leslie as Junior Detective Daphne Forrester

Judy Reyes as Lieutenant Selena Soto

Deniz Akdeniz as Lev ‘Oz’ Osman

Daniel Sunjata as Detective Adam Karadec

Amirah J as Ava Gillory

Garret Dillahunt as Lieutenant Melon

Matthew Lamb as Elliot Radovic

TJ Lee as Lin

Kayvon Esmaili as Darius Farzan

Taran Killam as Ludo Radovic

Kerry O’Malley as Anne Davis

Ken Marino as TBC

High Potential episode guide

According to IMDB.com, there are 10 episodes of High Potential, starting from Tuesday, September 17. There will be no episode aired on October 1, due to the Vice Presidential Debate on ABC that evening, while election coverage running up to the November 5 election may cause further changes to the schedule below.

Episode 1 - "Pilot": Tuesday, September 17

- "Pilot": Tuesday, September 17 Episode 2 - "Dancers in the Dark": Tuesday, September 24

- "Dancers in the Dark": Tuesday, September 24 Episode 3 - "Croaked": Tuesday, October 8

- "Croaked": Tuesday, October 8 Episode 4 - "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel": Tuesday, October 15

- "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel": Tuesday, October 15 Episode 5 – “Chutes and Murders”: Tuesday, October 22

– “Chutes and Murders”: Tuesday, October 22 Episode 6 – “Survival Mode: Tuesday, October 29

– “Survival Mode: Tuesday, October 29 Episode 7 – “The Sauna at the End of the Stairs”: Tuesday, November 5

– “The Sauna at the End of the Stairs”: Tuesday, November 5 Episode 8 – TBA: Tuesday, November 12

– TBA: Tuesday, November 12 Episode 9 – TBA: Tuesday, November 19

– TBA: Tuesday, November 19 Episode 10 – TBA: Tuesday, November 26