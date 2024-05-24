FA Cup final live stream 2024: How to watch Man Utd vs Man City online

This has been a disastrous season from a Man Utd perspective, but victory at Wembley on Saturday would change everything. The FA Cup is a major prize in its own right and beating Man City is an achievement in itself, but what the Red Devils crave above all is European football, and this is their last throw of the dice. Here's where to watch FA Cup final live streams online for free – from anywhere.

Man City beat Utd 2-1 in this fixture last season, thanks to a pair of long-range volleys from Ilkay Gundogan, one a belter on 13 seconds, the other a second-half bobbler. What went under the radar, however, is how Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all failed to make their mark. They struggled in the semi-final too, which they were fortunate to survive.

Man City's financially suspect dominance of the English game has rendered the FA Cup just another trophy for Pep Guardiola's superstars, which risks the onset of apathy. But winning it at the expense of their cross-city rivals? That's something City fans will never tire of, especially when so much hinges on the FA Cup, on both micro and macro levels.

For Marcus Rashford and so many of his colleagues it's a one-off chance to go into a long summer break on a high; for Erik ten Hag it's one final, futile bid to save his job; and for English football fans as a whole, there's even more at stake. Can this merciless Man City machine be stopped?

Follow our guide to get a 2024 FA Cup final live stream from all over the world – including any free streams.

How to watch FA Cup final 2024 for free

The 2024 FA Cup final is being shown on both ITV1 and BBC One in the UK. Kick-off is set for 3pm BST on Saturday afternoon. The BBC's coverage starts at 1.15pm, while ITV's coverage starts at 1.45pm. Whether live or on catch-up, you can get a free FA Cup final live stream via the ITVX and BBC iPlayer websites and mobile apps. If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out out NordVPN and follow the instructions below. ITV and BBC are free services, though you should have a valid UK TV licence to watch them, as these cover digital content consumption too.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the FA Cup final but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream 2024 FA Cup final from anywhere

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to ITVX or BBC iPlayer.

How to watch FA Cup final in the US

The 2024 FA Cup final is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT first thing on Saturday morning. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. If you're a Brit away from home, use a VPN to watch the FA Cup final free on ITVX or BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch FA Cup final in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is showing the FA Cup final, which kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming service Sportsnet Plus, which starts at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year. Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Man Utd vs Man City from abroad.

How to watch FA Cup final in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch the FA Cup final on the Paramount Plus streaming service. Kick-off is set for 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription to Paramount Plus in Australia is available from just AU$9.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or AU$13.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a free 7-day trial for new customers as standard. UK nationals currently visiting Australia can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer or ITVX and watch the FA Cup final from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Alongside the FA Cup, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for A-League Men and Women matches, plus Socceroos and Matildas games outside of the World Cup, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows.

How to watch FA Cup final in India

Football fans can watch the FA Cup final on Sony Pictures Networks in India, with coverage stretching across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. The broadcaster also has the Indian rights for the Champions League, so it's decent value. Man Utd vs Man City kicks off at 7.30pm IST on Saturday evening. You can live stream FA Cup games with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs RS 299 a month or a great value Rs 999 for a year. Or, if you only intend to watch via its mobile app, then you can get an annual mobile plan for just Rs 599. Brits currently traveling in India can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer or ITVX and watch the FA Cup final from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.