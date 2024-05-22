How to watch Evil season 4 online: stream the final season of the supernatural drama from anywhere

How to watch Evil season 4 online

After five years of spine-chilling thrills, the acclaimed, case-of-the-week supernatural series Evil is coming to an end. But fans are guaranteed one final confrontation between good and, well, evil, as Kristen, David, and Ben try to prevent the ascension of the antichrist before bowing out. Read on as we explain below how to watch Evil season 4 online and from anywhere.

Co-created by Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight), this preternatural procedural focuses on psychologist Kristen (Katja Herbers), Catholic priest David (Mike Colter), and pragmatic tech expert Ben (Aasif Mandvi): three individuals with unique backgrounds hired by the church to investigate whether claims of the supernatural have a logical explanation, or if they are indeed the result of dark and demonic forces.

With the discovery that Kristen’s missing ovum was stolen by her nemesis Leland (Michael Emerson) and used to conceive a vessel for Satan on Earth, the forensic psychologist finds herself pressured into co-parenting baby Beelzebub. At the same time, Kristen, David and Ben have a litany of new cases to solve – involving werewolves, possessed pigs, and “a dance muse conjured by alleged witches” – before the parish disbands their group for good.

Evil has garnered rave reviews throughout its run, being described as “grotesque, hilarious, unusual, and utterly terrifying” by Slashfilm. The last-ever episodes are coming up so follow our guide below for how to watch Evil season 4 online

How to watch Evil season 4 in the US

Evil season 4 will be stream exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US, with episodes arriving weekly from Thursday, May 23. The fourth and final season will comprise a larger episode count than normal, with fourteen episodes in total (see our episode guide below for further information). A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $5.99 a month (or $11.99 to add Showtime content and ditch the ads), but new users are entitled to a 7-day free trial. The Paramount Plus price includes access to all of its original programming, including the likes Halo, Yellowjackets, Frasier and 1883, as well as loads of big-ticket movie titles such as the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once. Traveling outside of the US? You can stream Evil on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch Evil season 4 from outside your country

Out of the country but keen to stream Evil season 4 online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Paramount Plus library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Evil season 4 from abroad:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support are all available if you need them – NordVPN has got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which currently sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Evil season 4 global streams

How to watch Evil season 4 online in Canada

Canadian fans of creepy dramas can watch Evil season 4 from Thursday, May 23 on Paramount Plus. Monthly membership is CA$6.99 a month and if this is your first time using the service, you get a 7-day free trial, too. NB: Canadians abroad will want to download a VPN to access their Paramount Plus content just like they would back home.

Can I watch Evil season 4 online in the UK?

UK fans will likely have to wait a long time before watching Evil season 4 online. Previously, new seasons of the supernatural drama only debuted across the pond a year or so after their US premiere. Season 3 was released on Paramount Plus in June 2022, for example, and only arrived in the UK in July 2023. When season 4 does arrive, episodes air on the Alibi channel, which is available with various Sky TV plans and packages. Alternatively, sky streamer NOW uploads new episodes the day of their Sky TV broadcast, and are available to watch with the £9.99 NOW Entertainment Plan. Currently out of the country? If you’re a US citizen abroad then you could simply download a VPN and stream new episodes of Evil on Paramount Plus, no matter what country you’re in.

How to watch Evil season 4 online in Australia

Evil season 4 is exclusive to Paramount Plus, which is exactly where you’ll find it to stream Down Under. New episodes arrive every Friday from May 24. New members can take the service for a 7-day free trial first, but after that time, a monthly membership will cost AU$9.99.

Everything to know about Evil season 4

Evil season 4 trailer

Evil season 4 cast

Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard

Mike Colter as David Acosta

Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir

Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs

Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard

Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard

Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard

Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard

Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria

Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend

Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea

Patrick Brammall as Andy Bouchard

Danny Burstein as Lewis Cormier

Richard Kind as Judge Joseph Jeter

John Carroll Lynch as Henry Stick

Evil season 4 episode guide