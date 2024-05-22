How to watch Evil season 4 online: stream the final season of the supernatural drama from anywhere
Evil bows out with the arrival of the antichrist
How to watch Evil season 4 online
After five years of spine-chilling thrills, the acclaimed, case-of-the-week supernatural series Evil is coming to an end. But fans are guaranteed one final confrontation between good and, well, evil, as Kristen, David, and Ben try to prevent the ascension of the antichrist before bowing out. Read on as we explain below how to watch Evil season 4 online and from anywhere.
|Premiere: Thursday, May 23
|New episodes: weekly at the same time
|Free stream: Paramount Plus (7-day FREE trial available) (US, CA, AU)
|Use NordVPN to stream 100% risk-free from anywhere
Co-created by Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight), this preternatural procedural focuses on psychologist Kristen (Katja Herbers), Catholic priest David (Mike Colter), and pragmatic tech expert Ben (Aasif Mandvi): three individuals with unique backgrounds hired by the church to investigate whether claims of the supernatural have a logical explanation, or if they are indeed the result of dark and demonic forces.
With the discovery that Kristen’s missing ovum was stolen by her nemesis Leland (Michael Emerson) and used to conceive a vessel for Satan on Earth, the forensic psychologist finds herself pressured into co-parenting baby Beelzebub. At the same time, Kristen, David and Ben have a litany of new cases to solve – involving werewolves, possessed pigs, and “a dance muse conjured by alleged witches” – before the parish disbands their group for good.
Evil has garnered rave reviews throughout its run, being described as “grotesque, hilarious, unusual, and utterly terrifying” by Slashfilm. The last-ever episodes are coming up so follow our guide below for how to watch Evil season 4 online
How to watch Evil season 4 in the US
Evil season 4 will be stream exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US, with episodes arriving weekly from Thursday, May 23.
The fourth and final season will comprise a larger episode count than normal, with fourteen episodes in total (see our episode guide below for further information).
A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $5.99 a month (or $11.99 to add Showtime content and ditch the ads), but new users are entitled to a 7-day free trial.
The Paramount Plus price includes access to all of its original programming, including the likes Halo, Yellowjackets, Frasier and 1883, as well as loads of big-ticket movie titles such as the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Traveling outside of the US? You can stream Evil on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a reliable VPN.
How to watch Evil season 4 from outside your country
Out of the country but keen to stream Evil season 4 online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Paramount Plus library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.
Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.
Use a VPN to watch Evil season 4 from abroad:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support are all available if you need them – NordVPN has got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which currently sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Evil season 4 global streams
How to watch Evil season 4 online in Canada
Canadian fans of creepy dramas can watch Evil season 4 from Thursday, May 23 on Paramount Plus. Monthly membership is CA$6.99 a month and if this is your first time using the service, you get a 7-day free trial, too.
NB: Canadians abroad will want to download a VPN to access their Paramount Plus content just like they would back home.
Can I watch Evil season 4 online in the UK?
UK fans will likely have to wait a long time before watching Evil season 4 online. Previously, new seasons of the supernatural drama only debuted across the pond a year or so after their US premiere. Season 3 was released on Paramount Plus in June 2022, for example, and only arrived in the UK in July 2023.
When season 4 does arrive, episodes air on the Alibi channel, which is available with various Sky TV plans and packages. Alternatively, sky streamer NOW uploads new episodes the day of their Sky TV broadcast, and are available to watch with the £9.99 NOW Entertainment Plan.
Currently out of the country? If you’re a US citizen abroad then you could simply download a VPN and stream new episodes of Evil on Paramount Plus, no matter what country you’re in.
How to watch Evil season 4 online in Australia
Evil season 4 is exclusive to Paramount Plus, which is exactly where you’ll find it to stream Down Under. New episodes arrive every Friday from May 24. New members can take the service for a 7-day free trial first, but after that time, a monthly membership will cost AU$9.99.
Everything to know about Evil season 4
Evil season 4 trailer
Evil season 4 cast
- Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard
- Mike Colter as David Acosta
- Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir
- Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs
- Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard
- Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard
- Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard
- Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard
- Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria
- Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend
- Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea
- Patrick Brammall as Andy Bouchard
- Danny Burstein as Lewis Cormier
- Richard Kind as Judge Joseph Jeter
- John Carroll Lynch as Henry Stick
Evil season 4 episode guide
- Episode 1 – Thursday, May 23
- Episode 2 – Thursday, May 30
- Episode 3 – Thursday, June 6
- Episode 4 – Thursday, June 13
- Episode 5 – Thursday, June 20
- Episode 6 – Thursday, June 27
- Episode 7 – Thursday, July 4
- Episode 8 – Thursday, July 11
- Episode 9 – Thursday, July 18
- Episode 10 – Thursday, July 25
- Episode 11 – Thursday, August 1
- Episode 12 – Thursday, August 8
- Episode 13 – Thursday, August 15
- Episode 14 – Thursday, August 22
