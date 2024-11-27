How to watch European Women's Handball Championship 2024: free live streams for EHF tournament

Watch European Women's Handball Championship live streams, as Denmark, Montenegro and France strive for any way to stop Norway. Below we have all the info on how to watch European Women's Handball Championship 2024 from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

As nine-time champions, the Håndballjentene are by a distance the most successful team in Euros history, and they're looking to send coach Thorir Hergeirsson into a well-earned retirement off the back of three titles in a row.

From reigning IHF World Player of the Year Henny Reistad to 44-year-old goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, the Norwegian squad is so stacked that Hergeirsson has felt able to leave out three-time Euros top scorer a Nora Mørk.

With only the top three qualifying automatically for the 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship, every game is key. Here's where to watch European Women's Handball Championship live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. Scroll down for the schedule.

Watch European Women's Handball Championship Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: Thu, Nov 28 - Sun, Dec 15 Best free streams RTVE Play (Spain)

ORF (Austria)

RTP Play (Portugal)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE European Women's Handball Championship live stream broadcasters

You can watch European Women's Handball Championship 2024 for FREE on RTVE Play in Spain, ORF in Austria and RTP Play in Portugal:

Use a VPN to watch European Women's Handball Championship 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any European Women's Handball Championship stream

How to watch European Women's Handball Championship live streams in the US

The European Women's Handball Championship is being shown on beIN Sports in the US.

If you don't have the channel on cable, beIN Sports is carried by several OTT services, including Sling and Fubo.

Another option is a subscription to EHFTV, which will let you watch every game of the tournament for a one-off fee of €8.99.

How to watch European Women's Handball Championship live streams in the UK

Viaplay holds the rights to the 2024 European Women's Handball Championship in the UK.

However, with the service winding down in the UK, at the time of writing it isn't clear if coverage will be available via the free Viaplay International YouTube channel.

What we do know is that the dedicated handball platform EHFTV will let you watch every game of the tournament for a one-off fee of €8.99.

How to watch European Women's Handball Championship live streams in Australia

In Australia the 2024 European Women's Handball Championship is being shown on beIN Sports, which usually costs AU$14.99 per month or AU$179.99 per year, though there's currently a limited-time special offer running.

You can get your first two months for AU$3.99 each, or get a year's subscription for AU$149.99.

Alternatively, an €8.99 subscription to EHFTV will let you watch every game of the tournament.

Can I watch the 2024 European Women's Handball Championship for free? Yes! Viewers in Spain, Austria and Portugal can watch European Women's Handball Championship 2024 for free, courtesy of free-to-air RTVE Play, ORF and RTP Play, respectively. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

When is European Women's Handball Championship 2024? The 2024 European Women's Handball Championship runs from Thursday, November 28 to Sunday, December 15.

European Women's Handball championship schedule 2024

Thursday, November 28

6pm – Hungary vs Turkey

6pm – Spain vs Portugal

6pm – Austria vs Slovakia

8.30pm – Sweden vs North Macedonia

8.30pm – France vs Poland

8.30pm – Norway vs Slovenia

Friday, November 29

6pm – Romania vs Czech Republic

6pm – Switzerland vs Faroe Islands

6pm – Netherlands vs Iceland

8.30pm – Montenegro vs Serbia

8.30pm – Denmark vs Croatia

8.30pm – Germany vs Ukraine

Saturday, November 30

6pm – Sweden vs Hungary

6pm – Poland vs Portugal

6pm – Norway vs Austria

8:30pm – North Macedonia vs Turkey

8:30pm – France vs Spain

8:30pm – Slovenia vs Slovakia

Sunday, December 1

6pm – Montenegro vs Romania

6pm – Croatia vs Faroe Islands

6pm – Netherlands vs Germany

8.30pm – Serbia vs Czech Republic

8.30pm – Denmark vs Switzerland

8.30pm – Iceland vs Ukraine

Monday, December 2

6pm – North Macedonia vs Hungary

6pm – Poland vs Spain

6pm – Slovenia vs Austria

8.30pm – Turkey vs Sweden

8.30pm – Portugal vs France

8.30pm – Slovakia vs Norway

Tuesday, December 3

6pm – Serbia vs Romania

6pm – Faroe Islands vs Denmark

6pm – Ukraine vs Netherlands

8.30pm – Czech Republic vs Montenegro

8.30pm – Croatia vs Switzerland

8.30pm – Iceland vs Germany

Thursday, December 5

C1 vs B2

A2 vs C2

A1 vs B1

F1 vs E2

D2 vs F2

D1 vs E1

Friday, December 6

C1 vs B1

A1 vs C21

A2 vs B2

Saturday, December 7

F1 vs E1

D1 vs F2

D2 vs E2

Sunday, December 8

A1 vs B2

A2 vs C1

B1 vs C2

Monday, December 9

D1 vs E2

D2 vs F1

E1 vs F2

Tuesday, December 10

A1 vs C1

A2 vs B1

B2 vs C2

Wednesday, December 11

D1 vs F1

F2 vs E1

E2 vs F2

Friday, December 13

Semi-Final 1

Semi-Final 2

Fifth Place game

Sunday, December 15

3:15pm – Third Place game

6pm – Final

Can I watch European Women's Handball Championship 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things European Women's Handball Championship on the official European Handball Federation social media channels on YouTube (@TheHomeofHandball) and Instagram (@TheHomeofHandball).