How to watch European Women's Handball Championship 2024: free live streams for EHF tournament
European Women's Handball Championship broadcasters, TV channels and live streams
Watch European Women's Handball Championship live streams, as Denmark, Montenegro and France strive for any way to stop Norway. Below we have all the info on how to watch European Women's Handball Championship 2024 from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.
As nine-time champions, the Håndballjentene are by a distance the most successful team in Euros history, and they're looking to send coach Thorir Hergeirsson into a well-earned retirement off the back of three titles in a row.
From reigning IHF World Player of the Year Henny Reistad to 44-year-old goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, the Norwegian squad is so stacked that Hergeirsson has felt able to leave out three-time Euros top scorer a Nora Mørk.
With only the top three qualifying automatically for the 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship, every game is key. Here's where to watch European Women's Handball Championship live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. Scroll down for the schedule.
FREE European Women's Handball Championship live stream broadcasters
You can watch European Women's Handball Championship 2024 for FREE on RTVE Play in Spain, ORF in Austria and RTP Play in Portugal:
Use a VPN to watch European Women's Handball Championship 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any European Women's Handball Championship stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual European Women's Handball Championship live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch European Women's Handball Championship live streams in the US
The European Women's Handball Championship is being shown on beIN Sports in the US.
If you don't have the channel on cable, beIN Sports is carried by several OTT services, including Sling and Fubo.
Another option is a subscription to EHFTV, which will let you watch every game of the tournament for a one-off fee of €8.99.
How to watch European Women's Handball Championship live streams in the UK
Viaplay holds the rights to the 2024 European Women's Handball Championship in the UK.
However, with the service winding down in the UK, at the time of writing it isn't clear if coverage will be available via the free Viaplay International YouTube channel.
What we do know is that the dedicated handball platform EHFTV will let you watch every game of the tournament for a one-off fee of €8.99.
How to watch European Women's Handball Championship live streams in Australia
In Australia the 2024 European Women's Handball Championship is being shown on beIN Sports, which usually costs AU$14.99 per month or AU$179.99 per year, though there's currently a limited-time special offer running.
You can get your first two months for AU$3.99 each, or get a year's subscription for AU$149.99.
Alternatively, an €8.99 subscription to EHFTV will let you watch every game of the tournament.
Can I watch the 2024 European Women's Handball Championship for free?
Yes! Viewers in Spain, Austria and Portugal can watch European Women's Handball Championship 2024 for free, courtesy of free-to-air RTVE Play, ORF and RTP Play, respectively.
Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.
When is European Women's Handball Championship 2024?
The 2024 European Women's Handball Championship runs from Thursday, November 28 to Sunday, December 15.
European Women's Handball championship schedule 2024
Thursday, November 28
6pm – Hungary vs Turkey
6pm – Spain vs Portugal
6pm – Austria vs Slovakia
8.30pm – Sweden vs North Macedonia
8.30pm – France vs Poland
8.30pm – Norway vs Slovenia
Friday, November 29
6pm – Romania vs Czech Republic
6pm – Switzerland vs Faroe Islands
6pm – Netherlands vs Iceland
8.30pm – Montenegro vs Serbia
8.30pm – Denmark vs Croatia
8.30pm – Germany vs Ukraine
Saturday, November 30
6pm – Sweden vs Hungary
6pm – Poland vs Portugal
6pm – Norway vs Austria
8:30pm – North Macedonia vs Turkey
8:30pm – France vs Spain
8:30pm – Slovenia vs Slovakia
Sunday, December 1
6pm – Montenegro vs Romania
6pm – Croatia vs Faroe Islands
6pm – Netherlands vs Germany
8.30pm – Serbia vs Czech Republic
8.30pm – Denmark vs Switzerland
8.30pm – Iceland vs Ukraine
Monday, December 2
6pm – North Macedonia vs Hungary
6pm – Poland vs Spain
6pm – Slovenia vs Austria
8.30pm – Turkey vs Sweden
8.30pm – Portugal vs France
8.30pm – Slovakia vs Norway
Tuesday, December 3
6pm – Serbia vs Romania
6pm – Faroe Islands vs Denmark
6pm – Ukraine vs Netherlands
8.30pm – Czech Republic vs Montenegro
8.30pm – Croatia vs Switzerland
8.30pm – Iceland vs Germany
Thursday, December 5
C1 vs B2
A2 vs C2
A1 vs B1
F1 vs E2
D2 vs F2
D1 vs E1
Friday, December 6
C1 vs B1
A1 vs C21
A2 vs B2
Saturday, December 7
F1 vs E1
D1 vs F2
D2 vs E2
Sunday, December 8
A1 vs B2
A2 vs C1
B1 vs C2
Monday, December 9
D1 vs E2
D2 vs F1
E1 vs F2
Tuesday, December 10
A1 vs C1
A2 vs B1
B2 vs C2
Wednesday, December 11
D1 vs F1
F2 vs E1
E2 vs F2
Friday, December 13
Semi-Final 1
Semi-Final 2
Fifth Place game
Sunday, December 15
3:15pm – Third Place game
6pm – Final
Can I watch European Women's Handball Championship 2024 on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all things European Women's Handball Championship on the official European Handball Federation social media channels on YouTube (@TheHomeofHandball) and Instagram (@TheHomeofHandball).
