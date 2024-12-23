How to watch Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour – stream remastered classic adventure from anywhere in time and space
Experience the classic Doctor Who adventure like never before with this new colourised, remastered and re-edited blockbuster version. So keep reading as we explain how to watch the Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour online from anywhere and for FREE.
When the Tardis lands in what appears to be a First World War battlefield, so begins an adventure that spans galaxies and, ultimately, spells doom for the Second Doctor (Patrick Troughton). All is not as it seems, and the Doctor, alongside companions Zoe (Wendy Padbury) and Jamie (Frazer Hines) discover a plot to abduct the fiercest warriors from all of time and space and pit them against each other in futuristic gladiatorial combat.
Originally a ten-part black and white serial broadcast in 1969, The War Games has been meticulously remastered and colourised, with the story edited into a break-neck 90 minute blockbuster. But what’s really enticing for fans is that this new version will contain the never-before-seen regeneration from the Second Doctor to the Third (Jon Pertwee) alongside recovered footage thought lost since the original broadcast.
It’s set to be the start of a very Merry Christmas for Doctor Who fans who also have the 2024 Christmas special to look forward to on December 25. So read on for how to watch Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.
Can I watch the Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour for FREE?
Not only will the UK be the only country where viewers can stream Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour, but they can do so completely FREE on Monday, December 23, on BBC iPlayer.
Not at home over the holidays? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.
How to watch Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour from abroad
For those away from home looking to watch Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the UK due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.
How to watch Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour online in the UK
Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour will air on BBC Four at 9 pm GMT on Monday, December 23.
It will also be available to stream FREE on BBC iPlayer as it airs and on-demand.
iPlayer is also where you'll find the previously colourised version of The Daleks alongside all of Classic and Nu-Who and, from December 25, the upcoming 2024 Christmas special.
Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.
Can I watch Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour online in the US, Australia and Canada?
Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour is likely to be a UK exclusive as was the case with The Daleks in Colour. There should be physical releases in the US, Canada and Australia at some point down the line however.
Brit abroad? Anyone travelling overseas who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.
What you need to know about Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour
Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour trailer
Who is in the cast of Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour?
- Patrick Troughton as The Second Doctor
- Frazer Hines as Jamie McCrimmon
- Wendy Padbury as Zoe Heriot
- David Savile as Lt Carstairs
- Jane Sherwin as Lady Jennifer Buckingham
- Noel Coleman as General Smythe
- Richard Steele as Commandant Gorton
- Terence Bayler as Major Barrington
- Hubert Rees as Captain Ransom
- David Valla as Lieutenant Crane
- Esmond Webb as Sgt. Major Burns
- Brian Forster as Sergeant Willis
- Pat Gorman as Military Policeman
- Peter Stanton as Military Chauffeur
- David Garfield as Von Weich
- Gregg Palmer as Lieutenant Lucke
When is the Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour release date?
Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour airs on BBC Four at 9 pm GMT on Monday, December 23. It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
What can we expect from Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour special?
The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "For the first time, these original episodes have been meticulously colourised and enhanced with updated visual effects edited into a new, 90-minute feature-length experience to appeal to today’s modern audiences. With updated sound and a new score, this newly updated version of The War Games offers both fans and newcomers even more ways to watch the much-loved classic story."
Russell T Davies, current Doctor Who showrunner says: “From the day I arrived back on Doctor Who, this was the plan. To colourise old stories and bring them back to life. And on Doctor Who Day itself, it’s great to announce this, celebrating the show’s wonderful heritage with an all-time-classic. It looks so vivid and new - and for fans of black-and-white, the story in its original form will stay on BBC iPlayer, so everyone wins! I actually watched this transmit in 1969, at 6 years old, terrified of the Roman soldiers, fascinated by villains with glinting spectacles, and in awe of the Doctor’s brand new origin. Now fans old and new can enjoy it all over again."
When was Doctor Who: The War Games first broadcast?
The original broadcast of The War Games comprised ten 25-minute episodes and was broadcast from April 19 to June 21 1969.
Are there other Doctor Who episodes on over Christmas?
It's a great time for Doctor Who fans as not only is this special new version of The War Games airing over the festive period, but there will be a brand new special Christmas episode featuring Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.
Have other episodes of Doctor Who been colourised?
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who in 2023, BBC Four broadcast a colourised version of The Daleks, the second First Doctor (William Hartnell) story and the introduction of the iconic foes. The episode can currently be streamed for free on BBC iPlayer.
