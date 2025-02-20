Canada vs USA live stream: how to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final, time, TV channel

The United States beat Canada 3-1 when they met in the round robin stage.

USA face Canada in NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final

Starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT

The Championship game of the inaugural NHL 4 Nations Face-Off takes place this Thursday, with the United States facing Canada after the two favorites topped the table of the four-nation tournament, beating Sweden and Finland into the final. The US beat Canada 3-1 when they met in the round robin, but a surprise loss to Sweden showed Team USA's weakness, and anything could happen in the final.

Here's how to watch Canada vs USA live streams online, on TV and from anywhere.

The USA and Canada were the favorites going into this brand-new tournament, both keen to not only shape up their teams ahead of the Winter Olympics, but take a big win over their rivals too.

They both won two games in the round robin stage, with the United States beating Canada last week in Montreal, but for the US it really should have been three wins – it was a surprise when they lost to Sweden, who Canada beat 4-3.

The late wobble wasn't enough to deny the US a spot in the Championship game, though, and Canada edged Sweden on goal difference to make the final that many wold have predicted pre-tournament.

Even though they've already met in this competition, it's still all to play for in the Championship game, with the two sides closely matched and plenty of motivation to go after a big win.

Want to see who comes out on top in Boston on Thursday evening? Here's all the channels Canada vs USA 4 Nations Face-Off final live streams.

How to watch Canada vs USA free in Sweden

For viewers in Sweden, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, including the Canada vs United States final, is shown free on TV6, a free-to-air broadcast channel.

Unfortunately there doesn't appear to be a free stream but a couple of platforms do offer new customers a free trial: Fubo in the USA and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Use a VPN to watch any Canada vs USA live stream

How to watch Canada vs USA live streams in the US

In the US, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off round robin games were shared across TNT, ESPN and ABC. The Canada vs USA final will be on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

You can watch ESPN on most cable packages, but if you're a cord-cutter, you can tune in via one of the best cable alternative services, such as Sling, Fubo, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

Our top recommendation is Sling. Their Orange plan includes ESPN, and starts at $45.99 a month, with a discount of up to 50% off for your first month.

You can also stream the Championship game on ESPN Plus, which starts at $11.99/month.

How to watch Canada vs USA live streams in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet will be showing Canada vs USA on Thursday.

You can either watch Sportsnet on the TV, or access Sportsnet+ by logging in with your TV provider or taking out a standalone subscription. A Standard subscription costs $24.99/month ($199.99/year) or for Premium it's $34.99 ($249.99/year).

If you want to watch the hockey with French-language commentary, you'll want TVA Sports which you can watch via TVA+.

How to watch Canada vs USA live streams in the UK

Premier Sports will show the Canada vs USA live stream in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £15.99/month, or you can take out an annual plan for £131.88, which works out to be £10.99 per month.

Though a smaller streaming service, Premier Sports also offers various rugby competitions as well as La Liga and Coppa Italia.

How to watch Canada vs USA live streams in Australia

In Australia, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final will be on ESPN via Foxtel or Kayo Sports (7-day free trial OR get your first month for $1)

Kayo Sports starts at just $25/month with loads of live sport on offer.

How to watch Canada vs USA live streams in Finland

Fans in Finland can watch all games in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, including the Canada vs USA final, on Ruutu+, which will stream the Championship game both live and on-demand.

To watch the hockey, you'll need to be on the Ruutu+ Urheilu plan, which costs €18.99/month.

How to watch Canada vs USA live streams in Mexico

In Mexico, you can watch NHL hockey and the 4 Nations Face-Off final between the US and Canada on Sky Sports on your TV, or stream ESPN via Disney Plus.

To get all ESPN channels, you'll need the Disney Plus premium package, which costs MXN$299 a month.

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 results

Results of the round robin games:

Wednesday, February 12: Canada 4-3 Sweden

Thursday, February 13: United States 6-1 Finland

Saturday, February 15:

Finland 4-3 Sweden

United States 3-1 Canada

Monday, February 17:

Canada 5-3 Finland

Sweden 2-1 United States

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Points P W OTW OTL L United States 6 3 2 0 0 1 Canada 5 3 1 1 0 1 Sweden 5 3 1 0 2 0 Finland 2 3 0 1 0 2

Canada vs USA rosters

Canada

9. Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

71. Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

87. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

38. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

24. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes

11. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

29. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

63. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

16. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

97. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

21. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

13. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

61. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

89. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

8. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

44. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

55. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues

6. Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers

27. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

5. Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

50. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

33. Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

35. Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

United States

12. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

81. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

9. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

59. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

86. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

20. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

21. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

34. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

10. J.T. Miller, New York Rangers

29. Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

7. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

19. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

16. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

14. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

23. Adam Fox, New York Rangers

15. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights

25. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

85. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

74. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

8. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

37. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

30. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

1. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins