Canada vs USA live stream: how to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final, time, TV channel
The top favorites USA and Canada face eachother in the Championship game in Boston
- USA face Canada in NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final
- Starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT
The Championship game of the inaugural NHL 4 Nations Face-Off takes place this Thursday, with the United States facing Canada after the two favorites topped the table of the four-nation tournament, beating Sweden and Finland into the final. The US beat Canada 3-1 when they met in the round robin, but a surprise loss to Sweden showed Team USA's weakness, and anything could happen in the final.
Here's how to watch Canada vs USA live streams online, on TV and from anywhere.
Watch Canada vs USA Quick Guide
Date and time
- Date: Thursday, February 20
- Start time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Fri)
Best live streams
- ESPN/Sling/Fubo (US)
- Sportsnet+ (CAN)
- Kayo free trial (AUS)
The USA and Canada were the favorites going into this brand-new tournament, both keen to not only shape up their teams ahead of the Winter Olympics, but take a big win over their rivals too.
They both won two games in the round robin stage, with the United States beating Canada last week in Montreal, but for the US it really should have been three wins – it was a surprise when they lost to Sweden, who Canada beat 4-3.
The late wobble wasn't enough to deny the US a spot in the Championship game, though, and Canada edged Sweden on goal difference to make the final that many wold have predicted pre-tournament.
Even though they've already met in this competition, it's still all to play for in the Championship game, with the two sides closely matched and plenty of motivation to go after a big win.
Want to see who comes out on top in Boston on Thursday evening? Here's all the channels Canada vs USA 4 Nations Face-Off final live streams.
How to watch Canada vs USA free in Sweden
For viewers in Sweden, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, including the Canada vs United States final, is shown free on TV6, a free-to-air broadcast channel.
Unfortunately there doesn't appear to be a free stream but a couple of platforms do offer new customers a free trial: Fubo in the USA and Kayo Sports in Australia.
Use a VPN to watch any Canada vs USA live stream
If you're traveling abroad you can unlock your geo-restricted domestic stream with NordVPN. We've used it plenty and it works great with services such as Sling, Fubo and Kayo Sports.
How to watch Canada vs USA live streams in the US
In the US, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off round robin games were shared across TNT, ESPN and ABC. The Canada vs USA final will be on ESPN and ESPN Plus.
You can watch ESPN on most cable packages, but if you're a cord-cutter, you can tune in via one of the best cable alternative services, such as Sling, Fubo, DirecTV and YouTube TV.
Our top recommendation is Sling. Their Orange plan includes ESPN, and starts at $45.99 a month, with a discount of up to 50% off for your first month.
You can also stream the Championship game on ESPN Plus, which starts at $11.99/month.
You needn't find yourself in a pickle if you're abroad either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Canada vs USA live streams in Canada
In Canada, Sportsnet will be showing Canada vs USA on Thursday.
You can either watch Sportsnet on the TV, or access Sportsnet+ by logging in with your TV provider or taking out a standalone subscription. A Standard subscription costs $24.99/month ($199.99/year) or for Premium it's $34.99 ($249.99/year).
If you want to watch the hockey with French-language commentary, you'll want TVA Sports which you can watch via TVA+.
Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to make your device look like it's back in Canada to live stream NHL 4 Nations Face-Off coverage just like you would at home.
How to watch Canada vs USA live streams in the UK
Premier Sports will show the Canada vs USA live stream in the UK.
Premier Sports costs £15.99/month, or you can take out an annual plan for £131.88, which works out to be £10.99 per month.
Though a smaller streaming service, Premier Sports also offers various rugby competitions as well as La Liga and Coppa Italia.
Not in the UK this week? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.
How to watch Canada vs USA live streams in Australia
In Australia, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final will be on ESPN via Foxtel or Kayo Sports (7-day free trial OR get your first month for $1)
Kayo Sports starts at just $25/month with loads of live sport on offer.
Not in Australia right now? Aussies abroad looking to watch the hockey should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.
How to watch Canada vs USA live streams in Finland
Fans in Finland can watch all games in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, including the Canada vs USA final, on Ruutu+, which will stream the Championship game both live and on-demand.
To watch the hockey, you'll need to be on the Ruutu+ Urheilu plan, which costs €18.99/month.
Not in Finland right now and want to access Ruutu+? Try using NordVPN to unlock your home streaming services.
How to watch Canada vs USA live streams in Mexico
In Mexico, you can watch NHL hockey and the 4 Nations Face-Off final between the US and Canada on Sky Sports on your TV, or stream ESPN via Disney Plus.
To get all ESPN channels, you'll need the Disney Plus premium package, which costs MXN$299 a month.
However, if you're visiting Mexico and want to just watch the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game on your usual service, you can do a VPN to do exactly that. We recommend NordVPN – find full instructions and a great discount up above.
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 results
Results of the round robin games:
Wednesday, February 12: Canada 4-3 Sweden
Thursday, February 13: United States 6-1 Finland
Saturday, February 15:
Finland 4-3 Sweden
United States 3-1 Canada
Monday, February 17:
Canada 5-3 Finland
Sweden 2-1 United States
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 table
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Points
P
W
OTW
OTL
L
United States
6
3
2
0
0
1
Canada
5
3
1
1
0
1
Sweden
5
3
1
0
2
0
Finland
2
3
0
1
0
2
Canada vs USA rosters
Canada
- 9. Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers
- 71. Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 87. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 38. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 24. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes
- 11. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
- 29. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- 63. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
- 16. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 97. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- 21. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 13. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
- 61. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
- 89. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings
- 8. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
- 44. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
- 55. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
- 6. Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
- 27. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
- 5. Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche
- 50. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
- 33. Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
- 35. Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens
United States
- 12. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild
- 81. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
- 9. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
- 59. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 86. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
- 20. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
- 21. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
- 34. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 10. J.T. Miller, New York Rangers
- 29. Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
- 7. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
- 19. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
- 16. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers
- 14. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild
- 23. Adam Fox, New York Rangers
- 15. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights
- 25. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
- 85. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators
- 74. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
- 8. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
- 37. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
- 30. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
- 1. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
