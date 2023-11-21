Canada vs Jamaica live stream: How to watch Concacaf Nations League quarter-final second leg from anywhere for free

Canada go into this second leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarter-final with a 1-0 advantage over Jamaica, having won the reverse fixture in Kingston at the weekend. Meanwhile, the consequences of this match go far beyond the Nations League.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Tuesday, November 21st, 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT / 12.30am GMT (Nov 22) / 11.30am AEDT (Nov 22) FREE stream: Concacaf Go Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

The teams not only want to progress in this competition, but secure themselves a place in the Copa America next year. The winner automatically qualifies, while the loser will have to navigate a tricky knockout competition.

Les Rouges won the first leg 1-2 thanks to goals from Jonathan David and Stephen Eustáquio. It was their first victory on the Caribbean Island for 35 years. They will rely heavily on Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies to get another win in front of their own fans and book their tickets to the United States next summer.

The Reggae Boyz are not to be underestimated either. They have Premier League talent in their ranks in the form of Fulham’s Bobby Decordova-Reid and Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey. Furthermore, there is West Ham’s Michael Antonio, who will provide the visitors with a target man capable of troubling the opposition's defence.

Recent history is not on Jamaica’s side though. They have not beaten Canucks since July 2017 and have never won a game in Canada. However, given there is only one goal in it, this could be a tight and exciting affair.

How to watch a free Canada vs Jamaica live stream

While the rights to the Canada vs Jamaica live stream have been sold all over the Americas, most other viewers internationally can watch the match for free. Concacaf live streams its Nations League games, and other matches too, for free on its Concacaf Go site. It also usually streams the games free on the Concacaf YouTube channel too. If you're away from home and find yourself blocked from the these services, you can use a VPN to watch Canada vs Jamaica free from anywhere. Full details on how to use a VPN just below.

How to live stream Canada vs Jamaica from outside your country

Our guide below gives detailed instructions on how you can watch this Concacaf Nations League quarter-final match live in the UK and Canada. However, if you're abroad at any point during the two legs, you won't be able to live stream the soccer via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is down to geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get avoid geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Canada vs Jamaica from anywhere:

How to watch a Canada vs Jamaica live stream in Canada

You can tune into the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final on streaming service OneSoccer in Canada, which is available on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast. A subscription costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 for a year, with OneSoccer also providing coverage of the Canadian Premier League, the Canadian Championship, and Mexico's LigaMX. You can also pick up the match on Fubo in Canada with the Soccer plan starting at $24.99 per month.

How to watch Concacaf Nations League quarter-final in the US

Soccer fans based in the US can tune in to the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final on Paramount+. Canada vs Jamaica kicks off at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT. The Paramount+ essential plan costs from $4.99 monthly, or $49.99 per year. Do note that there's a catch with the $4.99 version of Paramount+ (as well as ads) — it doesn't include a live stream of your local CBS affiliate. The Paramount+ premium plan starts from $9.99 monthly, or $99.99 per year and means you won't have to worry about adds. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch a Canada vs Jamaica live stream in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Jamaica vs Canada live stream in the UK. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV. However, you should be able to watch the game using the international options at the top of this page, i.e. on the Concacaf website and the Concacaf YouTube channels.