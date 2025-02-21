Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere, start time, full undercard
The two Russian light-heavyweights clash in a highly-anticipated rematch
The Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream promises to be a fascinating fight as it sees two of the best light-heavyweights on the planet clash for a second time on a stacked card in Saudi Arabia. Below we have all the info on how to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and start times.
Four months ago, Artur Beterbiev stepped into the ring with a perfect knockout record, having won all 20 of his professional bouts by stoppage. That run came to an end as he was taken the distance by Dmitry Bivol in one of the fights of the year. The 40-year-old may not have got the KO he was looking for but he was awarded the decision and became the first undisputed light-heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.
However, the result was not without controversy as many felt that Bivol had produced the cleaner work and deserved the decision. The 34-year-old showcased his exquisite defence and technique throughout the fight and is now determined to avenge the only blemish on his record. To do so, he will have to produce the perfect performance to not only impress the judges but once again avoid the devastating punching power of Beterbiev.
There is also a packed undercard that features a fascinating heavyweight clash between talented Kiwi Joseph Parker and last-minute stand-in Martin Bakole. You won’t want to miss any of the action from Riyadh so read on below for how to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol live streams online and from anywhere.
How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol live streams in the UK
UK fight fans have numerous options when it comes to watching a Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream.
The event will cost £19.99 on DAZN in the UK and £19.95 on Sky Sports. The entire card is also being shown on TNT Sports Box Office which can be purchased directly from Discovery Plus for £19.99.
Viewers do not need a subscription to any of these platforms to purchase the pay-per-view.
How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol live streams in the US
Beterbiev vs Bivol and the whole fight card will be available to live stream on DAZN PPV in the US. It will cost $25.99 to purchase the event. Viewers will also receive a free, seven-day trial to the platform’s full services
How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol live streams in Australia
In Australia, fight fans can watch the rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol on Kayo Sports PPV.
It will cost $69.95 to watch the entire fight card and you won't need a Kayo Sports subscription to order this PPV event. The main event is scheduled to get underway at 9.30am on February 23.
Beterbiev vs Bivol tale of the tape
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Artur Beterbiev
Dmitry Bivol
Nationality
Russian
Russian
Age
40
34
Height
5' 11"
6' 0"
Reach
73"
72"
Fights
21
24
Record
21-0 (20 KOs)
23-1 (12 KOs)
When does Beterbiev vs Bivol start?
The card begins on Saturday, February 22 at 4.30pm GMT / 11.30pm ET / 8.30am PT / 3.30am AEDT (Sun).
The Beterbiev vs Bivol ringwalks are expected at approximately 10.30pm GMT / 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT / 9.30am AEDT (Sun).
What is the full card for Beterbiev vs Bivolr?
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol: Undisputed light-heavyweight title
Martin Bakole vs Joseph Parker: Heavyweight
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: WBC lightweight title
Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: WBC middleweight title
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super-welterweight title
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: Vacant WBC interim heavyweight title
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light-heavyweight interim title
