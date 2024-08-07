How to watch Basketball Semi Finals at Olympics 2024: free live streams and schedule

Basketball semi finals TV channels and free streams

Victor Wembanyama #32 and Evan Fournier #10 of Team France celebrate making the Basketball Semi Finals at Olympics 2024
(Image credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Watch the basketball semi finals at Olympics 2024, as some of the biggest sports stars in the world put it all on the line for their nations. Below we have all the information on how to watch basketball semi finals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

The semis get off to a tasty start with France vs Germany, less than a week after Die Mannschaft wiped the floor with the hosts in group play. Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert and Dennis Schroder are, inevitably, dominating the buildup, but they all had off days in the previous round, and were rather bailed out by their supporting castmates. Only one things for sure: the crowd will be raucous.

Then it's over to USA vs Serbia. Nikola Jokic is arguably the most effective player in the world right now, and he dominated OT to drag Serbia to the last four. The three-time NBA MVP took Joel Embiid to school in their group stage clash, but even then the reigning champions tore the Serbs apart, with Kevin Durant running riot. Here's where to watch basketball semi finals live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch basketball semi finals at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 8 – 9
  • France vs Germany start: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST
  • USA vs Serbia start: 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Best free streams

FREE basketball semi finals Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch basketball semi finals at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic basketball semi finals.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic basketball semi finals for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch basketball semi finals live streams in the US

The basketball semi finals live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels. A handful of basketball games will air on USA Network in the US.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium, which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch basketball semi finals live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August, where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic basketball semi finals broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic basketball semi finals for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage, as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include free basketball live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When are the basketball semi finals at the 2024 Olympics?

Both of the men's basketball semi finals take place on Thursday, August 8. 

First up at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST is France vs Germany, which will be followed by USA vs Serbia at 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

Both of the women's basketball semi finals take place on Friday, August 9. 

The basketball semi finals are available to stream on Peacock, with select matches airing on USA Network in the US. The action is on Discovery Plus in the UK. Use a VPN to watch Olympic basketball semi finals for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic basketball semi finals on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

