NCAA college basketball live streams: how to watch every 2023/24 Division I game

NCAA basketball is shown on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC/ESPN3, FS1, Fox, NBC, TNT, TBS and numerous NCAA-specific networks in the US, many of which can be accessed through a Sling TV subscription. You need Sky Sports in the UK, TSN in Canada, and Kayo Sports in Australia. Full details on how to watch NCAA basketball live streams from anywhere are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NCAA basketball 2023/24 season dates: Mon, Nov 6 – Sun, Mar 17 TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC/ESPN3, FS1, Fox, NBC, TNT, TBS (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | TSN (CAN) Best stream: Sling (50% discount) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

NCAA college basketball 2023/24 season

There's no denying that March Madness is the single greatest postseason in all of sport, both professional and collegiate, and if there's one thing capable of further enhancing the spectacle, it's being invested in the regular-season storylines before the chaos begins.

The traditional powerhouses, including Kansas, Duke, Purdue and Michigan State, are set to spend the upcoming months battling for the much-vaunted No.1 spot in the Associated Press rankings and soaking up the plaudits that come with it, but it's worth noting that only two top-ranked teams have gone on to lift the national championship title in the past 27 years.

Last season, North Carolina went down in NCAA basketball infamy by becoming the first program in the 64-team era to enter a campaign as the No.1 team in the country only to miss out on March Madness altogether. Reigning champions UConn, on the other hand, marched to victory largely under the radar.

With 362 schools competing across 32 conferences in Division I alone, figuring out where to start can be a daunting prospect if you don't already have skin in the game. This season, it's worth keeping an eye on the teams mentioned above, plus Purdue center Zach Edey's attempt to repeat as the National Player of the Year, Bronny James' development, and the final year of Pac-12 basketball.

Read on as we explain how to watch NCAA basketball live streams from anywhere in the world, including the best-value streaming services that have it all.

NCAA college basketball live stream: watch in the US without cable

NCAA basketball games are shared between a dizzying array of networks. To tune into nationally televised games alone, you'll need access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC/ESPN3, FS1, Fox, NBC, TNT and TBS. And then there's the NCAA-specific networks... Fortunately, covering your bases isn't as tricky as it looks, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The best ways to watch NCAA basketball without cable: Sling TV is a complete cable replacement service that you can customise to watch as much NCAA basketball as your heart desires. Sling Orange carries ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and TBS, and usually costs $40. Sling Blue carries Fox and NBC in select markets, plus FS1, TNT and TBS, and usually costs $45 per month. The combined Sling Orange + Blue plan, meanwhile, gets you all of the channels above for $60. However, whichever plan you choose, you'll get a discount on your first month if you're a new user. And that's not all. You can add any of ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and Big Ten Network to your NCAA basketball viewing arsenal by bundling your plan with the Sports Extra addon, which differs slightly depending on your base plan. A costlier alternative, but also excellent, is FuboTV, which includes ESPN, ABC, Fox, FS1, NBC, Big Ten Network and more than 150 other top channels in its base-level Pro plan, but not TNT or TBS. A subscription costs $74.99 per month but you'll get $20 off your first month, and you can pay extra to unlock access to ACC Network, SEC Network, Pac-12 Networks and ESPNU.

How to watch NCAA college basketball from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream NCAA basketball games in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can hop over these digital barriers by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to live stream NCAA basketball from anywhere:

ExpressVPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to use a VPN to watch NCAA basketball

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'USA' for Sling.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Sling for US citizens abroad.

How to watch NCAA college basketball in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch the 2023/24 NCAA basketball season unfold on Sky Sports, which will show at least three games live each week. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.98. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch college basketball like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch NCAA college basketball in Canada

TSN is a must-have for hoops fanatics in Canada, as the network shows a multitude of NCAA basketball games near-enough every day of the week. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an NCAA basketball live stream. If you don't, you can subscribe to TSN Plus on a streaming-only basis for $8.99 per month plus tax. If that's not enough to satisfy your basketball cravings, it's worth noting that some NCAA-specific networks, such as the Big Ten Network, are also available in Canada, through a number of cable providers including Access, Cogeco, Eastlink, Execulink, Rogers Cable, Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct. If you're unable to watch the game you want due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back in to your preferred NCAA basketball coverage wherever you are.

How to watch NCAA college basketball in Australia

In Australia, select NCAA basketball games are shown on ESPN and Fox Sports channels, which are available via a Foxtel subscription. However, every game that's televised will also be live streamed on Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option if you don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NBA, NFL, NRL, cricket, PGA Tour golf... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on cable. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

When is March Madness 2024?

The 2023/24 NCAA basketball regular season runs until Sunday, March 17 – aka Selection Sunday – and the playoffs begin two days later.

March Madness is scheduled to be played from Tuesday, March 19 to Monday, April 8.