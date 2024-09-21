Man City vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Can City maintain their perfect start to the new season?

Erling Haaland chases down a bouncing ball wearing a yellow and blue Manchester City shirt.
The Man City vs Arsenal live stream is a must-watch as two title contenders go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Below we have all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Wolves from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

In search of a fifth consecutive Premier League title, Man City have hit the ground sprinting by winning their opening four league games. If that wasn’t worrying enough for the rest of the league, striker Erling Haaland has looked unstoppable, scoring nine goals from his 20 attempts.

While City will missing the influential De Bruyne after injury mid-week, Arsenal will also be without their own midfield superstar as Martin Odegaard remains sidelined with an ankle problem. The Gunners were without the Norwegian last week as they secured an impressive 1-0 win at Tottenham thanks to a brilliant defensive performance. They will have to deliver another at the Etihad but will be boosted by the return of Declan Rice who is available after serving his suspension. 

Here's where to watch Man City vs Arsenal live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Watch Man City vs Arsenal Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Sunday, September 22
  • Start time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST

Best live streams

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal live streams in the US

The Man City vs Arsenal live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Man City vs Arsenal live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after (Monday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal live streams in the UK

The Man City vs Arsenal live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

Official Man City vs Arsenal broadcasters by region

Can I watch a Man City vs Arsenal free live stream?

Sort of. Ignoring all the dodgy free streams out there, your best bet is a free trial from FuboTV. You'll get seven days free access to all Fubo's US cable channels including USA Network where you'll find the Man City vs Arsenal live stream.

Don't forget to use your VPN if you're trying to watch while away from home. And it might be a good idea to use one for your own protection if you really, really must try a dodgy free stream too. Not our recommendation.

When does Man City vs Arsenal start?

Man City vs Arsenal kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST on Sunday, September 22.

Can I watch Man City vs Arsenal on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

