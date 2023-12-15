Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream: how to watch boxing online – prices, fight time, full card

Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream

You can find the Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream on DAZN, which has worldwide rights to Friday’s 8-round cruiserweight clash at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Florida. Best of all, the boxing showdown is not a PPV. Full details on how to watch a Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Friday, December 15 Start time (main card): 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Dec 16) / 12pm AEDT (Dec 16) Jake Paul vs Andre August ring walk time (est): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am GMT (Dec 16) / 3pm AEDT (Dec 16) Live stream: DAZN (worldwide) Watch your preferred stream from overseas with ExpressVPN

Jake Paul vs Andre August: preview

For only the second time in his professional boxing career, Jake Paul is taking on an actual pro boxer. Andre August isn’t a household name, but the veteran has carved out a career in the ring and is under no illusion that this stands to be the biggest bout of his career by some distance.

A pro for a decade, the 35-year-old Texas native has never challenged for a major belt. Instead, his most notable accolade to date was the Lone Star State’s Combative Sports Program light heavyweight title in 2019.

August, who holds a record of 10-1-1 (5 KOs), has said in the buildup to the fight that he has a lot of respect for his celebrity opponent and aims to make his name from this contest.

26-year-old Paul hand-picked August in an effort to prove his sincerity and willingness to work his way up through the ranks in the proper manner. His only previous fight against a professional ended in a split decision defeat to Tommy Fury in February, though his conduct was praised by his opponent, who was left less than impressed with KSI.

Having bounced back by overcoming MMA star Nate Diaz in August, Paul now holds a record of 7-1 (4 KOs), and this clash will be his third of the year. The cruiserweight contest will play out over eight rounds and headlines an eight-fight card at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream from any location.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Andre August from anywhere

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show Jake Paul vs Andre August all over the world, and it's not locked behind a PPV fee. In the UK, DAZN costs £9.99 a month if you sign up for a year. Alternatively, an Annual Super Saver is priced at £99.99 as a one-off payment. A Flexible pass costs £19.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time. A DAZN sub in the US will set you back $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year. In Canada, DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month or $199.99 per year. In Australia, there's only one subscription tier for DAZN, costing $13.99 per month. Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access you local DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below...

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Andre August from outside your country

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Jake Paul vs Andre August from anywhere:

Jake Paul vs Andre August full card

Jake Paul vs Andre August, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn, 10 rounds, for vacant WBC women’s super middleweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Zachary Randolph vs Michael Manna, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Elijah Flores vs Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, welterweight

Alexander Gueche vs TBA, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Xavier Bocanegra vs TBA, 4 rounds, featherweight