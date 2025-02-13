How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia: live stream 2nd ODI 2025

Australia should be winning this series, but they're not at the moment. Below we have all the information on how to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI at Colombo from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

This game gives Champions Trophy-bound Australia the chance to draw the two-match series after losing the opening match at the same venue.

Such a loss seemed unlikely when Sri Lanka, batting first, were 135-8. But then Sri Lanka’s captain Charith Asalanka and Eshan Malinga added 79 for the ninth wicket, of which Malinga’s contribution was 1 not out off 26 balls. Asalanka scored 127 out of Sri Lanka's 214.

Australia fell a surprising 49 runs short making it the lowest score Sri Lanka have successfully defended against Australia in ODIs, and second-lowest by any team against Australia since 2005.

Sri Lanka, who have not qualified for the Champions Trophy, are a side in form having won eight of their past 12 games.

For Australia, this is the final game before the Champions Trophy, where they have been drawn in the same group as England, South Africa and Afghanistan. It will be also another chance to give some international experience to their second-string bowling attack, who will be their frontline bowlers in the Champions Trophy due to injuries to bowlers Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc, and all rounders Stoinis and Marsh.

Here's how to watch a Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI live stream wherever you are in the world including FREE streams.

Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI Quick Guide Date and time Date: Friday, February 14

Start time: 11.30pm (Thu) ET / 8.30pm (Thu) PT / 4.30am GMT / 10am IST / 3.30pm AEDT Best free stream 7plus (Australia)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI free stream

Cricket fans in Australia can watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI FREE on Channel 7 and via the 7plus streaming service.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch the live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Use a VPN to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI live stream from anywhere

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI is streaming on various channels around the world, but what if you're abroad and want to watch your usual stream?

This is where a VPN comes in handy. It's a piece of software that makes your device appear to be back home, so you can watch your usual services from anywhere. The best VPN right now is NordVPN, and you can get a great deal on it at the moment.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI live streams in India

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI will be televised on Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI live streams in the UK

TNT Sports is showing the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI . If you don't have it as part of your TV package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass that costs £30.99 monthly and gives you a wealth of coverage of soccer, rugby, UFC, cycling and much more.

Not at home? A VPN can help you to tap into your usual subscriptions from anywhere – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, cricket fans in Australia are fortunate as they can watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI live streams for FREE on Channel 7.

That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 7plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Going to be outside Oz during the match? Simply download a VPN to access Channel 7 from overseas, without being blocked.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 live streams around the world

Sri Lanka

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka can catch the action on Ten Cricket and Siyatha TV.

Africa

SuperSport will broadcast the matches across the African region.

Can I watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI live streams for free? Yes you can. If you're in Australia, you can watch the game FREE on Channel 7 and via the 7plus streaming service If you're based in Australia but are away from home at the moment you can watch it via a VPN instead.

When is the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025? The Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 takes place on Friday, February 14 at 9.30am local time. That's 11.30pm (Thu) ET / 8.30pm (Thu) PT in the US; 4.30am GMT in the UK; 10am IST in India and 3.30pm AEDT in Australia.

Can I watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.