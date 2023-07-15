How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream Rugby Championship online from anywhere

Watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream

Looking for a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream? It's being shown on Sky Sport Now in New Zealand, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial. Use a VPN to unblock the Sky Sport Now free trial when travelling away NZ. In South Africa, the game is on SuperSport, and in Australia it's on Stan Sport. Rugby fans in the UK can watch New Zealand vs South Africa on Sky Sports, while those in the US can tune in on FloRugby. Full details on how to watch New Zealand vs South Africa just below.

New Zealand vs South Africa preview

After all the talk of shifting powers and narrowing gaps, New Zealand and South Africa each delivered an emphatic reminder of their standing in the game in their 2023 Rugby Championship openers. In case there was any doubt beforehand, their meeting at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland today stands to be the de facto tournament decider.

As brutal as the All Blacks' 41-12 dismantling of Argentina was, it's the Proteas that are sending out the most intimidating signals. The side that smashed Australia 43-12 was essentially Jacques Nienaber's B Team, with only five players who started the victory set to line up against New Zealand.

It's a level of strength and depth that makes you wonder how on Earth South Africa are ranked fourth in the world. Hat-trick hero Kurt-Lee Arendse isn't even in the squad, while Pieter-Steph du Toit, who also crossed the whitewash last weekend, is on the bench alongside Malcolm Marx and Duane Vermuelen. There is, however, doubt over the involvement of skipper Eben Etzebeth after the death of his father.

The All Blacks flew out of the blocks against the Pumas with three tries in the first 12 minutes, but will they be able to start with the same ferocity after a long-haul flight back from South America? There are motivating factors in spades, with this serving as their first Test on home soil in 2023, and against their biggest rivals and the world champions.

Brodie Retallick is expected to start in place of captain Sam Whitelock again, while Richie Mo’unga is ready to make his mark after sitting out most of the opener. Here's how to watch a free New Zealand vs South Africa live stream wherever you are.

How to watch All Blacks vs South Africa: live stream rugby in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch All Blacks vs South Africa, along with every 2023 Rugby Championship game, in New Zealand. Kick-off is set for 7.05pm NZST on Saturday evening. Sky Sport subscribers can also tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every fixture is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more rugby-mad countries like the UK, US, Australia and South Africa, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing New Zealand vs South Africa.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch New Zealand vs South Africa

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'New Zealand' for Sky Sport Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Sky Sport Now for Kiwis abroad.

How to watch New Zealand vs Proteas in South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport is showing New Zealand vs Proteas, along with every other game of the 2023 Rugby Championship. Kick-off is set for 9.05am SAST on Saturday morning. If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream rugby in the UK

New Zealand vs South Africa, along with every game of the 2023 Rugby Championship, is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Kick-off is set for 8.05am BST on Saturday morning. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream New Zealand vs South Africa on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream rugby in the US without cable

Rugby fans in the US can watch New Zealand vs South Africa, as well as every other game of the 2023 Rugby Championship, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby. Just be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream rugby in Australia