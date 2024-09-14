How to watch Lara vs Garcia: live stream and full fight card

The Erislandy Lara vs Danny Garcia live stream may well end up stealing the show in Las Vegas as both fighters are two-weight world champions with some serious skills inside the ring. Read on to find out how to get a Lara vs Garcia live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Lara vs Garcia live stream Date: Saturday, September 14

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Sep. 15) / 10 a.m. AEST (Sep. 15).

Lara vs Garcia: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (Sep. 15) / 12 p.m. AEST (Sep. 15.

U.S. — Watch on DAZN PPV / Prime PPV

U.K.— Watch on DAZN PPV Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Appearing on the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga fight card, this bout promises to be every bit as enthralling as the main event as it pits two world-class fighters against each other. A champion at light middleweight and middleweight, Lara grabbed the WBA title in stunning fashion when he knocked out Ramon Alvarez, brother of “Canelo”, in the second round.

The Cuban-born fighter then dominated Greg Vendetti before stopping Michael Zerafa via second-round TKO in the second defence of his WBA middleweight title. “El Oro de Guantanamo” is now looking to inflict a fourth loss on Garcia and will hope his ring IQ and precision can prove to be the difference.

It won’t be easy against Garcia as the American has held multiple world championships in two weight classes. A slick operator with plenty of power, he beat the dangerous José Benavidez Jr. via a majority decision last time out (albeit two years ago) and does have 21 stoppage wins to his name.

Here's where to watch Lara vs Garcia live streams online from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Lara vs Garcia from outside your country

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your usual subscription?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Lara vs Garcia live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

How to watch Lara vs Garcia live streams in the US

For boxing fans in the U.S., the Lara vs Garcia fight is available via Amazon Prime Video PPV for $89.95. Unfortunately, if you already have an Amazon Prime membership ($14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually) or subscribe only to Prime Video ($8.99 per month), there's no discount to access the PPV fight.

The Lara vs Garcia fight is also available on DAZN PPV for $89.99.

If you're outside the U.S. but don't want to miss the fight, you can still watch the Lara vs Garcia live stream by using a VPN.

Lara vs Garcia live streams: How to watch in the UK

Good news fight fans in the U.K., you can also livestream the Lara vs Garcia bout on the DAZN PPV platform. Better still, it's one of the cheaper options around.

For boxing fans in Blighty, it'll set you back £19.99 to watch the Lara vs Garcia bout and a packed undercard. DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Lara vs Garcia online, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

Lara vs Garcia live streams: How to watch in Canada

The Lara vs Garcia live stream in the great white north will be shown on DAZN PPV. The price in Canada is $89.99.

Away from Canada on vacation right now? Use a VPN service to access your regular live stream from home without being geo-blocked.

How to watch Lara vs Garcia live streams in Australia

The Lara vs Garcia big fight live stream in Australia will be shown on DAZN PPV. The price Down Under is $69.95.

Away from Australia on vacation right now? Use a VPN service to access your regular live stream from home without being geo-blocked.

Fight fans around the world will be able to watch Erislandy Lara defend his middleweight title against Danny Garcia as the bout will be broadcast on DAZN pay-per-view in all regions except for Mexico and LATAM. However, just be aware that the price will vary depending on your country. Not at home right now? You can still follow the action by using a VPN service.

Which other bouts will feature on the Lara vs Garcia live stream? The full fight card is as follows: - Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga; For Alvarez's WBC and WBO super middleweight titles

- Erislandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia; For Lara's WBA world middleweight title

- Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby; Super middleweight

- Rolando Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes; Super lightweight

- Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro; Featherweight