How to watch France vs Italy: live streams for 2024 Nations League game

Watch France vs Italy in the 2024 Nations League, as the European heavyweights, led by Kylian Mbappé and Riccardo Calafiori, face off in a competitive fixture for the first time in 16 years. Below we have all the info on how to watch France vs Italy from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Andrea Pirlo and Daniele De Rossi fired the Azzurri to a 2-0 victory on that occasion, though Les Bleus have won three friendlies since. While the Nations League doesn't carry the same weight as the Euros, both of these teams' lackluster performances in the summer summer have cranked up the pressure on respective coaches Didier Deschamps and Luciano Spalletti.

While Spalletti still has credit in the bank, thanks to his exploits at Napoli and the fact he's only been at the helm for 12 months, it's nothing short of astonishing that Deschamps is still in the job. Despite possessing the deepest pool of talent at the Euros, France stunk the tournament out on their way to the semi-finals, and Deschamps' has responded by belatedly calling up fleet-footed trickster Michael Olise. Better late than never?

Here's where to watch France vs Italy online from anywhere – including FREE options.

How to watch France vs Italy in Nations League Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Friday, September 6

Friday, September 6 France vs Italy start time: 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 7.45pm BST / 4.45am AEST (Sat) Best free streams TF1 (France)

Rai Sport (Italy)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE France vs Italy live stream broadcasters

You can watch France vs Italy in Nations League 2024 for FREE on TF1 in France and Rai Sport in Italy:

TF1 – France

Rai Sport – Italy

Use a VPN to watch France vs Italy for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any France vs Italy stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual France vs Italy free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch France vs Italy live streams in the US

As with every other Nations League match, you can watch a France vs Italy live stream on FuboTV in the US. The Fubo Pro plan costs $79.99 per month and gives you access to over 180 channels.

Can I watch France vs Italy live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, France vs Italy has slipped through the cracks in the UK, with no broadcasters showing the Nations League game.

How to watch France vs Italy live streams in Australia

In Australia, France vs Italy is being shown on Optus Sport.

Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time of 4.45am AEST can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.

How to watch France vs Italy live streams in Rest of World

Africa

Click to see more France vs Italy streams▼ The Nations League broadcast rights are held by beIN Sports in Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania and Morocco. SuperSport and Star Times are the Nations League broadcasters in sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more France vs Italy streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Nations League. Latin America Disney Plus and/or ESPN have the broadcast rights to the Nations League across Latin America. Brazil For Nations League coverage in Brazil, you should check out Disney Plus and ESPN. Mexico The Nations League rights belong to Sky Mexico in Mexico.

Asia

Click to see more France vs Italy streams▼ Tapmad holds the Nations League rights in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. China iQiyi is the main Nations League rights-holder in China. Japan Broadcaster DAZN has the rights to show Nations League live streams in Japan.

Oceania

Click to see more France vs Italy streams▼ New Zealand Sky Sport is the Nations League broadcaster in New Zealand.

Can I watch France vs Italy for free? Soccer fans can watch France vs Italy for free in France via TF1, in Italy courtesy of Rai Sport, and in the US on Fubo Sports Network. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch France vs Italy free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is France vs Italy in the 2024 Nations League? The France vs Italy game takes place at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 7.45pm BST on Friday, September 6 in the US and UK, which in Australia is 4.45am AEST on Saturday, September 7.

Can I watch France vs Italy on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Nations League news and highlights on the official UEFA social media channels on X/Twitter (@UEFA), Instagram (@UEFA_official) and YouTube (@UEFA).