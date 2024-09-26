How to watch Brassic season 6 online: stream every episode of the hit comedy drama from anywhere

You can watch Brassic season 6 on Sky TV and NOW. After a narrow escape from drug lord Manolito, Vinnie’s tight-knit crew are up to their usual anarchic antics again in Brassic. Expect more bawdy humor, a few emotional goodbyes, and yes, Ash being groomed by a cult of nudists, as we explain below how to watch Brassic season 6, and previous seasons, from anywhere in the world.

The hit UK comedy reunites Hawley’s favorite rogues for an unpredictable new season. With the help of Tommo, Cardi, Ash and Erin, Vinnie has largely evaded his enemies and the law. Yet once again they're hatching more bonkers schemes, including hijacking a hearse and recovering a stolen FA cup trophy in Ireland.

But with the MacDonagh’s back in the picture, and Manolito out for revenge, Erin might finally be saying "enough is enough."

Full of genuine heart and wildly-entertaining escapades, haul ass to Hawley now and watch Brassic season 6 from anywhere in the world. Here's how...

Is Brassic season 6 on Netflix? No, not for the moment. The first four seasons of Brassic are available to watch on Netflix in the UK but not seasons 5 or 6. The other lucky Brassic fans are those over the Pond. In the US, you can watch the Brassic seasons 1– 5 free on the Roku Channel and Tubi. Seasons 1–4 are available to watch free on Freevee and The CW as well as on Prime Video and Hulu in the States. You can use a VPN to watch Brassic seasons anywhere while away from home. Full details just below.

How to watch Brassic season 6 from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Brassic season 6 when it debuts, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Brassic season 6 online from anywhere:

How to watch Brassic season 6 online in the UK

The hit comedy-drama returns on Thursday, September 26 in the UK. Those with cable can watch Brassic season 6 on Sky Max every week from 10pm BST, with this season comprising a total of six episodes. You’ll also find Brassic season 6 available to stream via the Sky Go service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. And, if you're not yet a Sky customer, then check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you simply want to watch the show, then consider a subscription to streaming platform NOW. It’s a more flexible option for those who’d rather not enter a long and expensive service contract, and there are often promotional offers up for grabs.

Can I watch Brassic season 6 online in the US?

We don’t know when Brassic season 6 will arrive in the States yet. However, Brassic seasons 1-5 are currently available to stream free on The Roku Channel, Tubi, Freevee and The CW. You can also watch Brassic seasons 1–4 through subscription services Prime Video and Hulu. Traveling abroad? UK citizens away from home can purchase a VPN to connect to their favorite streaming services and watch Brassic no matter where they are.

Can I watch Brassic season 6 in Canada?

Sadly there’s been no hint of a Brassic season 6 release in Canada. And, given that it took ten months before season 5 finally arrived on CBC Gem, we think Canadians won’t be privy to all-new episodes of the show until July 2025! On the bright side, viewers in the Great North can catch up on every prior season via CBC Gem and at absolutely no charge. Simply create an account and stream away!

Can I watch Brassic season 6 online in Australia?

It’s no dice for Aussies, either. Although the show debuted in 2019, Brassic doesn’t appear to have ever been broadcast Down Under or found a streaming home there. That could be frustrating for UK viewers currently overseas. However, by downloading a VPN you’ll be able to access your favorite movies and shows on the services you regularly use back home.

Brassic season 6 trailer

Brassic Series 6 | Official Trailer | Sky - YouTube Watch On

Brassic season 6 cast

Joe Gilgun as Vincent "Vinnie" O'Neill

Michelle Keegan as Erin Croft

Tom Hanson as Leslie "Cardi" Titt

Aaron Heffernan as Ashley "Ash" Dennings

Ryan Sampson as Thomas "Tommo" Schaftner

Steve Evets as Farmer Jim

Dominic West as Dr. Christopher "Chris" Cox

Ramon Tikaram as Terence McCann

Bronagh Gallagher as Carol Dennings

Tadhg Murphy as Gary Cullen

Joanna Higson as Sugar Jones

Neil Ashton as David "Davey" MacDonagh

Rachid Sabitri as Manolito Calvo

Bhavna Limbachia as Meena

Muzz Khan as Adyan Khan

Carl Rice as Ronnie Croft

Juliet Cowan as Elizabeth "Liz" Jones

Samantha Power as Donna MacDonagh

Brassic season 6 episode schedule

Episode 1: “Stolen FA Cup” – Thursday, September 26

“Stolen FA Cup” – Thursday, September 26 Episode 2: “That Night” – Thursday, October 3

“That Night” – Thursday, October 3 Episode 3: “Blast from the Past” – Thursday, October 10

“Blast from the Past” – Thursday, October 10 Episode 4: “Kid That Can Dance” – Thursday, October 17

“Kid That Can Dance” – Thursday, October 17 Episode 5: “Heartbreak” – Thursday, October 24

“Heartbreak” – Thursday, October 24 Episode 6: “The Mark” – Thursday, October 31

Will there be a seventh season of Brassic? Yes! Not only are you getting a brand-spanking sixth season of Brassic, but a seventh season has already been commissioned. It’s expected to air in November 2025 next year and feature a total of eight episodes, including a 50th episode celebration. The bad news? According to Sky, it could be the show’s swansong.

Can I watch Brassic for free? Yes. You can watch Brassic seasons 1–5 for free on CBC in Canada. You can also watch the first five seasons of Brassic for free in the USA on the Roku Channel and Tubi. Use a VPN to watch Brassic free fro abroad if you're traveling away from home.

