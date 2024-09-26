How to watch Brassic season 6 online: stream every episode of the hit comedy drama from anywhere
Joe Gilgun returns for the show’s most “dangerous” season yet
You can watch Brassic season 6 on Sky TV and NOW. After a narrow escape from drug lord Manolito, Vinnie’s tight-knit crew are up to their usual anarchic antics again in Brassic. Expect more bawdy humor, a few emotional goodbyes, and yes, Ash being groomed by a cult of nudists, as we explain below how to watch Brassic season 6, and previous seasons, from anywhere in the world.
|Release date: Thursday, September 26 at 10pm BST (UK)
|New episodes: weekly every Thursday
|TV Channel: Sky Max
|UK viewing options: Sky TV or NOW
|Watch Brassic seasons 1–4: Netflix
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
The hit UK comedy reunites Hawley’s favorite rogues for an unpredictable new season. With the help of Tommo, Cardi, Ash and Erin, Vinnie has largely evaded his enemies and the law. Yet once again they're hatching more bonkers schemes, including hijacking a hearse and recovering a stolen FA cup trophy in Ireland.
But with the MacDonagh’s back in the picture, and Manolito out for revenge, Erin might finally be saying "enough is enough."
Full of genuine heart and wildly-entertaining escapades, haul ass to Hawley now and watch Brassic season 6 from anywhere in the world. Here's how...
Is Brassic season 6 on Netflix?
No, not for the moment. The first four seasons of Brassic are available to watch on Netflix in the UK but not seasons 5 or 6.
The other lucky Brassic fans are those over the Pond. In the US, you can watch the Brassic seasons 1– 5 free on the Roku Channel and Tubi. Seasons 1–4 are available to watch free on Freevee and The CW as well as on Prime Video and Hulu in the States.
You can use a VPN to watch Brassic seasons anywhere while away from home. Full details just below.
How to watch Brassic season 6 from anywhere
For those away from home looking to watch Brassic season 6 when it debuts, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Brassic season 6 online from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Brassic season 6 online in the UK
The hit comedy-drama returns on Thursday, September 26 in the UK. Those with cable can watch Brassic season 6 on Sky Max every week from 10pm BST, with this season comprising a total of six episodes.
You’ll also find Brassic season 6 available to stream via the Sky Go service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. And, if you're not yet a Sky customer, then check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
If you simply want to watch the show, then consider a subscription to streaming platform NOW. It’s a more flexible option for those who’d rather not enter a long and expensive service contract, and there are often promotional offers up for grabs.
Can I watch Brassic season 6 online in the US?
We don’t know when Brassic season 6 will arrive in the States yet. However, Brassic seasons 1-5 are currently available to stream free on The Roku Channel, Tubi, Freevee and The CW.
You can also watch Brassic seasons 1–4 through subscription services Prime Video and Hulu.
Traveling abroad? UK citizens away from home can purchase a VPN to connect to their favorite streaming services and watch Brassic no matter where they are.
Can I watch Brassic season 6 in Canada?
Sadly there’s been no hint of a Brassic season 6 release in Canada. And, given that it took ten months before season 5 finally arrived on CBC Gem, we think Canadians won’t be privy to all-new episodes of the show until July 2025!
On the bright side, viewers in the Great North can catch up on every prior season via CBC Gem and at absolutely no charge. Simply create an account and stream away!
Can I watch Brassic season 6 online in Australia?
It’s no dice for Aussies, either. Although the show debuted in 2019, Brassic doesn’t appear to have ever been broadcast Down Under or found a streaming home there.
That could be frustrating for UK viewers currently overseas. However, by downloading a VPN you’ll be able to access your favorite movies and shows on the services you regularly use back home.
Brassic season 6 trailer
Brassic season 6 cast
- Joe Gilgun as Vincent "Vinnie" O'Neill
- Michelle Keegan as Erin Croft
- Tom Hanson as Leslie "Cardi" Titt
- Aaron Heffernan as Ashley "Ash" Dennings
- Ryan Sampson as Thomas "Tommo" Schaftner
- Steve Evets as Farmer Jim
- Dominic West as Dr. Christopher "Chris" Cox
- Ramon Tikaram as Terence McCann
- Bronagh Gallagher as Carol Dennings
- Tadhg Murphy as Gary Cullen
- Joanna Higson as Sugar Jones
- Neil Ashton as David "Davey" MacDonagh
- Rachid Sabitri as Manolito Calvo
- Bhavna Limbachia as Meena
- Muzz Khan as Adyan Khan
- Carl Rice as Ronnie Croft
- Juliet Cowan as Elizabeth "Liz" Jones
- Samantha Power as Donna MacDonagh
- Rachid Sabitri as Manolito Calvo
Brassic season 6 episode schedule
- Episode 1: “Stolen FA Cup” – Thursday, September 26
- Episode 2: “That Night” – Thursday, October 3
- Episode 3: “Blast from the Past” – Thursday, October 10
- Episode 4: “Kid That Can Dance” – Thursday, October 17
- Episode 5: “Heartbreak” – Thursday, October 24
- Episode 6: “The Mark” – Thursday, October 31
Will there be a seventh season of Brassic?
Yes! Not only are you getting a brand-spanking sixth season of Brassic, but a seventh season has already been commissioned. It’s expected to air in November 2025 next year and feature a total of eight episodes, including a 50th episode celebration. The bad news? According to Sky, it could be the show’s swansong.
Can I watch Brassic for free?
Yes. You can watch Brassic seasons 1–5 for free on CBC in Canada. You can also watch the first five seasons of Brassic for free in the USA on the Roku Channel and Tubi.
Use a VPN to watch Brassic free fro abroad if you're traveling away from home.
Can I watch Brassic season 6 for free?
Brassic season 6 isn’t available to watch for free right now. While Sky TV recently offered a rare free trial of its Sky Stream, TV, and Netflix package, this expired just before midnight on Wednesday, September 25.
NOW is another option. And although it doesn’t provide free trials, either.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Daniel Pateman is a freelance writer, producing articles across the cultural spectrum for magazines like Aesthetica, Photomonitor, The Brooklyn Rail and This is Tomorrow. He also provides text-writing services to individual curators and artists worldwide, and has had work published internationally. His favourite film genre is horror (bring on Scream 5!) and he never tires of listening to Absolute 80s on the radio.