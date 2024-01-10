How to watch After the Flood online in the UK and abroad

Watch After the Flood

After the Flood will broadcast on ITV 1 in the UK with the first episode on Wednesday, January 10, at 9pm GMT. That means the show will also stream exclusively – and for free – on ITVX in the UK. If you’re currently travelling outside of the UK, you’ll want to download a VPN to watch After The Flood online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally New episodes: every Wednesday at 9pm GMT, starting January 10 Channel: ITV1 FREE live stream: ITVX (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

After the Flood preview

One of the first big dramas of the new year is about to hit screens, with the release of the much-anticipated murder mystery After The Flood — an ITV drama tipped to rival Line Of Duty for edge-of-the-seat intrigue.

Peaky Blinders and Happy Valley’ star Sophie Rundle takes the lead role as PC Joanna Marshall, who takes on the task of investigating the death of a man during a catastrophic flood in a quiet Yorkshire town.

After cops find the man's body in a lift in an underground car park, its initially assumed that he drowned in the high water, but Marshall soon discovers that there's more to the death than first presumed.

While the drama centers on the unfolding investigation, the show also explores the impact of climate change on the lives of residents in the small town.

Alongside Rundle, the series also boasts The Crown’s Nicholas Gleaves as Sgt Phil Mackie and Life On Mars’ star Philip Glenister as property developer Jack. Lorraine Ashbourne meanwhile plays PC Marshall's mum, while Jacqueline Boatswain takes the role of local politician Sarah Mackie.

You can catch all six episodes with our guide below, which tells you everything about how to watch After the Flood online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch After the Flood online for FREE

After the Flood premieres on ITV1 at 9pm GMT on Wednesday, January 10. The remaining five episodes will be broadcast at the same each week from then on. That also means the show will be available to stream exclusively on ITVX , with episodes dropping on the service at the same time as they're broadcast on linear TV. ITVX is completely free-to-watch in the UK, live online or on-demand. But viewers do need a valid TV license to enjoy ITV content. Traveling outside the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch After The Flood on ITVX from abroad. Remember you can watch ITVX a number of ways, including on desktop, gaming consoles, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV.

How to watch After the Flood outside the UK

You can watch After the Flood for free from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're abroad and away from home, you won't be able to watch After the Flood online from abroad, or access ITVX.

Don't be deterred by geo-restrictions, though, which prevent certain services and content from being accessed outside of the UK. Instead, you can circumvent geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch After the Flood online from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITVX and start watching After the Flood as if you were back at home.

Can I watch After The Flood online in Australia?

UK drama fans in Australia are usually well served by streaming service Stan, which regularly features ITV content.

Sadly there's no current confirmation on whether After The Flood is set to be shown Down Under.

If you’re away from home and don’t want to miss the drama, it’s easy to download a VPN and connect to VOD services like ITVX.

Can I watch After The Flood online in the US?

After The Flood hasn’t been scheduled for either a linear TV or streaming service release yet in the US, although it could end up on one of the international platform’s that serve premium British TV, such as Britbox or Acorn TV.

As previously mentioned, if you’re away from home and don’t want to miss your favourite shows, it’s easy to download a VPN and connect to all your current VOD subscriptions.

Can I watch After The Flood online in Canada?

Alas, it doesn’t look hopeful for North America. We can only hope that, as in the US, VOD platforms such as Britbox might snatch up this highly-anticipated drama series. And if it does, there’s a 7-day free trial to enjoy, after which a monthly membership costs CAD$8.99 a month.

Vacationing in the Great North but want to watch some great UK drama? Just purchase a VPN like Express VPN and you can watch geo-restricted content no matter where you are.