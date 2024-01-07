Eagles vs Giants live stream: how to watch NFL game online and on TV

Watch an Eagles vs Giants live stream

You can watch an Eagles vs Giants live stream on CBS and Paramount Plus in the US. In Canada, Eagles vs Giants is being shown on DAZN, TSN and CTV, while viewers in the UK and Australia can tune in on NFL Game Pass. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, January 7 Kick-off: 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT (Mon) TV channel: CBS Live stream: Paramount Plus (US) | DAZN (CA) | NFL Game Pass (UK, AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Eagles vs Giants preview

Will the Eagles ice the NFC East title, or will they freeze in the snow at MetLife Stadium? Barely a month ago, Philadelphia were legitimate Super Bowl contenders, but a nightmare run of four defeats in five games – including a particularly damaging one last weekend – have thrown their season into chaos.

Anyone who concedes 35 points to a Cardinals team being led by an unwell QB deserves all the criticism that comes their way, and the sheer speed of the collapse has been something to behold. Stud receiver A.J. Brown has taken a lot of stick for his disappearing act, but the Eagles' defense has been every bit as squidgy as the offense.

The silver lining, of course, is that Nick Sirianni's men are already assured of a playoff berth. However, they now have to beat the Giants and need the Commanders to get the better of the Cowboys in order to wrestle back what should have been in the bag weeks ago: the NFC East title.

The Giants are the only team the Eagles have beaten during their horror stretch, but it was an extremely close-run thing. Last weekend, the G-Men came within a whisker of derailing the Rams' playoff hopes, and today they could well strip away what little credibility the Eagles still retain.

Follow our guide on how to watch Eagles vs Giants wherever you are and live stream NFL games all season.

Eagles vs Giants live stream: watch in the US without cable

NFL fans can watch Eagles vs Giants on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday afternoon. How to watch Eagles vs Giants without cable: If you already have the channel on cable, you're all set. If you don't, you can tune in on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Alongside the NFL, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for Champions League, Serie A and Europa League soccer, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows. Alternatively, Fubo is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. It includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $74.99 a month but new users get $20 off their first month. If you subscribe to Sling TV, Fubo or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Eagles vs Giants from outside your country

We've set out how you can livestream Eagles vs Giants in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to live stream Eagles vs Giants from anywhere:

Eagles vs Giants live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can live stream Eagles vs Giants, along with every other game this season, on DAZN, which costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Eagles vs Giants on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). You can also watch Eagles vs Giants on CTV.

Eagles vs Giants live stream in the UK

The Eagles vs Giants game is being aired in the UK on NFL Game Pass, with kick-off set for 9.25pm GMT on Sunday night. An NFL Game Pass subscription costs £14.99 per week or £34.99 for the rest of the season, and the platform shows every out-of-market game live. Sky Sports shows up to six NFL games live each week too, but hasn't selected Eagles vs Giants for broadcast. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream Eagles vs Giants as if you were at home.

Watch an Eagles vs Giants live stream in Australia