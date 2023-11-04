Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL in Germany from anywhere

Watch a Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream

Looking for a free Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream? The game is free-to-air on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia, and ProSieben in Germany. In the US, it's being shown on NFL Network, in Canada it's on DAZN and TSN, and in the UK it's on Sky Sports but remember that you can watch on your usual service with a VPN when abroad too. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, November 5 Kick-off: 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT / 2.30pm GMT / 1.30am AEDT (Nov 6) TV channel: NFL Network FREE live streams: 7Plus (AUS) | ProSieben (DE) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Dolphins vs Chiefs preview

The Dolphins vs Chiefs is the first ever NFL game to be staged in Frankfurt, and anybody fortunate enough to have snagged a ticket for the Deutsche Bank Park showdown should count their lucky stars. In a topsy-turvy season, Miami and the reigning Super Bowl champions have been two of a very small number of standout teams, and in some quarters this is being spoken of as a battle for AFC supremacy.

If that wasn't enough to whet the appetite, how about this for a tasty subplot? Tyreek Hill, who's on course for a record-breaking campaign, is set to face his old colleagues for the first time since being traded to the Dolphins last year.

KC come into this clash off a humiliating defeat to the Broncos and that's certainly evened up the odds. They were flying before last weekend's shocker, in which they failed to register a single touchdown. Mahomes' illness gets them off the hook slightly, but there's no excusing the Chiefs' run defense surrendering 153 yards on the ground.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, who have lost their only two previous clashes with team teams that have a winning record, Raheem Mostert is going through a bit of a tough spell. He still leads the league with 10 rushing TDs but he's slowed down a little of late, albeit against a pair of solid run defenses. With the KC secondary ranking amongst the best in the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa might need a little assistance.

Follow our guide on how to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs wherever you are and live stream NFL games all season.

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs for FREE: live stream in Australia

The Dolphins vs Chiefs game is available to watch for free on 7Mate, which shows at least two NFL games per week. That means viewers can also fire up a free Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. The catch is that kick-off is set for 1.30am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Die-hard NFL fans can also tune in with via NFL Game Pass, which will show every game of the season live. A subscription costs for AU$28.99 per week or AU$279.99 per season. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're abroad, in order to tap into your home coverage.

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Dolphins vs Chiefs in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to live stream Dolphins vs Chiefs from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 7Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 7Plus for Aussies abroad.

Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream: watch in the US without cable

Fans can watch Dolphins vs Chiefs on NFL Network in the US, with kick-off set for 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT first thing on Sunday morning. If you already have the channel on cable, you're all set. If you don't, it's worth noting that NFL Network very rarely shows live NFL games. How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs without cable: Sling TV is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue package offers local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as a raft of other premium channels. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can live stream Dolphins vs Chiefs, along with every other game this season, on DAZN, which costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Dolphins vs Chiefs is also being televised by TSN. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Dolphins vs Chiefs on the streaming platform TSN Plus instead, which costs $8 per month or $80 per year.

