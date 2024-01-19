Djokovic vs Etcheverry live stream — watch Australian Open 2024 third round from anywhere

Watch a Djokovic vs Etcheverry live stream

The Djokovic vs Etcheverry live stream will be shown for free on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can watch the match on ESPN, while in the UK and across Europe it is on Discovery Plus. It's TSN in Canada and Sky Sport in New Zealand.

Date: Friday, January 19 Expected start time: 8am BST / 3am ET / 12am PT / 7pm AEDT FREE live streams: 9Now (AUS)

Djokovic vs Etcheverry preview

It’s been far from plain sailing for Novak Djokovic in Melbourne but the Serbian’s hopes of winning an 11th Australian Open title remain intact thanks to two battling displays. Having needed four hours to see off the challenge of 18-year-old Dino Prizmic, the reigning champion was again pushed to his limit, this time by Australian Alexei Popyrin.

Hampered slightly by a wrist injury, Djokovic took his game to another level following a clash with someone in the crowd and eventually secured a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 victory. The world number one will now face Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the last 32 after the Argentine, who beat Andy Murray in the first round, overcame Gael Monfils in straight sets.

Etcheverry has lost both his previous encounters with Djokovic, but has yet to lose a set in Melbourne and enjoyed an excellent 2023 that saw him rise to number 30 in the world, his highest-ever ranking.

The 24-year-old will certainly have to be at his very best if he hopes to upset Djokovic who hasn’t lost in Melbourne since 2018 and will be playing in his 100th Australian Open main draw match – a milestone only four men have achieved at any of the four majors during the Open era.

Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Djokovic vs Etcheverry live stream and watch the Australian Open 2024 from wherever you are.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Etcheverry for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Djokovic vs Etcheverry and the rest of the Australian Open 2024 on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a FREE Djokovic vs Etcheverry live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Australian Open on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might also want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub).

How to watch Djokovic vs Etcheverry: live stream tennis in the US without cable

US TV coverage of the Australian Open 2024 is convoluted to say the least, but the important things to note are that, while selected matches, the finals and semi-finals are being shown by ESPN, the most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus which will show every AO stream. Djokovic vs Etcheverry is scheduled to get underway at 3am ET / 12am PT. How to watch Djokovic vs Etcheverry without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. Alternatively, Fubo is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE Fubo trial. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

How to watch Djokovic vs Etcheverry: live stream Australian Open in the UK

The Australian Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to tune watch Djokovic vs Etcheverry, which starts at 8am GMT. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you use a VPN to watch the Australian Open free on 9Now from abroad.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Etcheverry and watch Australian Open tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Djokovic vs Etcheverry on TSN. Play is set to get underway at 3am PT and 12am PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Djokovic vs Etcheverry live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Djokovic vs Etcheverry: live stream Australian Open tennis in New Zealand

In New Zealand, a Djokovic vs Etcheverry live stream is being provided by Sky Sport. Play is set to get underway at 9pm. You can also tune in via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the tennis online using the country's Sky Go service.