Colombia vs Chile live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

The Colombia vs Chile live stream sees the home side look to bounce back after a shock defeat. Below we have all the information on how to watch Colombia vs Chile from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

A remarkable run of 31 games without defeat inside 90 minutes ended as Colombia lost 1-0 to Bolivia last week. It was a surprise loss in El Alto, especially as Nestor Lorenzo’s side had a one-man advantage for 70 minutes. However, Los Cafeteros still sit second in the table and will be confident of getting back to winning ways against a struggling Chile side.

La Roja have won just one of their nine group games so far and are rooted to the bottom of the CONMEBOL standings. Manager Ricardo Gareca will try to take the positives from the recent defeat to Brazil, but Luiz Henrique’s 89th-minute winner was a cruel blow for Chile. Low on confidence and playing away from home, they face a huge task to get anything from this game.

Here's where to watch Colombia vs Chile and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Colombia vs Chile Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: October 15

Start time: 9.30pm BST / 4.30pm ET Best free streams SBS On Demand (AUS)

Caracol (COL)

FREE Colombia vs Chile live stream broadcasters

You can watch Colombia vs Chile for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

You can also watch a Colombia vs Chile free live stream with Spanish commentary on Caracol Play in Colombia.

Official Colombia vs Chile broadcasters by region

Africa

The Colombia vs Chile broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Colombia vs Chile live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.

Americas

Argentina The broadcast rights in Argentina for the Colombia vs Chile game belong to TyC Sports Play. Bolivia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras The broadcast rights for the Colombia vs Chile game in Bolivia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras belong to Tigo Sports. Brazil A Colombia vs Chile live stream in Brazil will be shown on Canais Globo, Sky+, Vivo Play and SporTV. Caribbean The Colombia vs Chile broadcast rights for the Caribbean are with SportsMax. Residents of the following countries can watch Colombia vs Chile live streams with a SportsMax subscription. Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands. Chile The Colombia vs Chile broadcast rights for Chile are via Disney+. Paraguay A Colombia vs Chile live stream in Paraguay will be shown on GEN. Peru The Colombia vs Chile broadcast rights for Peru are via Movistar Play. Uruguay The broadcast rights in Uruguay for the Colombia vs Chile game belong to DIRECTV Sports Uruguay. USA and Canada Colombia vs Chile will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.

Oceania

Australia SBS On Demand will show the Colombia vs Chile World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

India In India you can watch a Colombia vs Chile live stream via FanCode. In Indonesia, you can watch on SCTV.

Middle East

Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Colombia vs Chile. You can watch Colombia vs Chile live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalis, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Norway Colombia vs Chile will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Colombia vs Chile will be broadcast in Poland on Eleven Sports 1 Poland. Portugal Sport TV 3 has the rights to air Colombia vs Chile in Portugal.

Can I watch Colombia vs Chile for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia and Colombia can watch a Colombia vs Chile free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Colombia vs Chile free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Colombia vs Chile kick off? The Colombia vs Chile game takes place at 4.30pm ET / 9.30pm BST on Tuesday, October 15. That's 6.30am AEST on Wednesday, October 16 in Australia.

Can I watch Colombia vs Chile on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).