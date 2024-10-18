How to watch The Devil's Climb online: stream Alex Honnold 2024 documentary from anywhere

Watch The Devil's Climb online
If you're brave enough to watch The Devil's Climb online then you'll see two of the world's most accomplished climbers (Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell) team up to take on an incredible peak summited less than 50 times in history. Here's how to watch The Devil's Thumb online from anywhere with a VPN.
|Release date: October 17, 2024
If you've watched Free Solo or Arctic Ascent you'll know that Alex Honnold is no-ordinary climber but he and The Dawn Wall star Tommy Caldwell might be facing their toughest task yet in The Devil's Climb.
Taking on Alaska's Devil's Thumb, a 9000 ft mountain that some have never returned from attempting is enough to scare the bravest climbers, but our duo are making it even harder for themselves. They're after the crown of becoming the first to climb all five peaks of the mountain in one day.
We follow Alex and Tommy as they travel some 2600 miles through the West of the American continent keeping their environmental impact as low as possible. The pair use bikes, boats and their feet to trek the route.
So grab a warm cup of cocoa and we'll explain how to watch The Devil's Climb wherever you are.
How to watch The Devil's Climb online in the USA
If you didn't catch the live premiere on October 17, The Devil's Climb is streaming now on Disney Plus ($9.99/month) and Hulu (7-day FREE trial) in the States.
You can also bundle Disney+ with Hulu from $10.99 a month.
Not Stateside? Those traveling abroad can watch their usual stream from anywhere with our favorite streaming VPN.
How to watch The Devil's Climb (2024) from abroad
If you're outside the US (perhaps you're up a mountain) when The Devil's Climb lands on Disney+ and Hulu then regional restrictions will make it tricky to watch. But luckily you don't need to worry if you have one of the best VPNs.
Watch The Devil's Climb from anywhere with a VPN
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Can I watch The Devil's Climb in the UK or Australia?
Unfortunately there is no current release date for The Devil's Climb in the UK and Australia. Having said that, National Geographic documentaries usually release worldwide on Disney Plus so keep your eyes peeled.
US national stuck outside the States? You can watch Hulu from anywhere with a good streaming VPN. We recommend using NordVPN. Full details above.
Can I watch The Devil's Climb for free?
Sadly, there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial. However, Hulu does offer a 7-day FREE trial, meaning that viewers in the US could potentially use the offer to watch The Devil's Climb... and then unsubscribe without paying a penny! If you are traveling outside the States remember that you will need a VPN to watch your Hulu account from anywhere.
The Devil's Climb cast
- Alex Connold
- Tommy Caldwell
- Directed by Renan Ozturk
- Co-Directed by Matt Pycroft
The Devil's Climb trailer
Disclaimer
