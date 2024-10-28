Blimey! BritBox's annual subscription is 44% off for a limited time

Across the best streaming services in Australia, all your viewing bases are covered – but if you're looking for something a little different, this BritBox deal is worth considering. Right now, the streamer is offering its annual plan for just AU$55 – down from AU$99 – for new subscribers, bringing the best of British telly to your living room for a very affordable price.



Don't worry, it's not all Black Adder, Keeping Up Appearances and Dad's Army. Those pommy classics are well worth returning to, but there are some seriously good series worth watching on BritBox, headlined by the brand new detective thriller Passengers, The Cleaner season three, starring Helena Bonham Carter and Greg Davies, and All Creatures Great and Small.

Britbox 12-month subscription | AU$99.99 AU$55 (save AU$45) The self-proclaimed ultimate collection of British telly – and the largest streaming collection of British drama and comedy – BritBox should be your first stop for all things UK TV. With shows led by stars and comedians like Romesh Ranganthan, David Mitchell, Ricky Gervais, Judi Dench, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, BritBox has something for everyone, for less than AU$5 a month.

We love to beat them in sport, but credit where credit is due – the English have got it right with BritBox. While we have our differences with them, we Aussies relate more to the UK than we do the US – especially, but not only, when it comes to comedy. So if you're unfamiliar with lesser-known series than those from The States, don't let that stop you from snapping up this deal.

If you're into cheesy (and not so cheesy) crime, mystery and police procedurals, this is the streaming service for you. There's also a whole heap of romance and comedy, and if that's not your cup of tea, surely the English mastery of period dramas doesn't require mentioning?

More than getting in before Black Friday sales and Christmas, grabbing BritBox right now is fantastic timing because of the new content you'll get immediate access to. October saw the additions of Britain's Scenic Railways, Shetland season 8, Passenger, Detectorists and Dalgliesh season 2 and November has even tastier content on the way, like My King Charles, season two of Ridley, Mr Turner, All Creatures Great and Small season five, The Bay, Midsomer Murders s23 and Mothering Sunday.

This deal is only available until November 10, so don't waste too much time wondering whether it's worth it, or you'll miss out on the best that BBC and ITV studios have to offer. And it's that it will renew at the full AU$99.99 – so don't forget to cancel if you don't want to pay full price. Nevertheless, for just AU$55, a yearly subscription to BritBox is an absolute steal – even if it's just for a handful of older British reruns you've missed.