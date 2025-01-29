This 30-second clip of baby goats in Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2 episode 3 is tormenting me
Oh, you've got to be kidding me?!
- Severance season 2 has dropped an intriguing new teaser for episode 3
- It refers to the mysterious baby goats from season 1
- Episode 3 arrives on Apple TV Plus on Friday, January 31
Severance is the master of suspense. It's really making good use of that Apple TV Plus weekly release by relentlessly teasing fans, and its most recent drop has suggested we'll see more of the goats in Friday's episode. I'm hoping that one of the best Apple TV Plus shows finally answers some questions about why Lumon is raising these animals, I'd even settle for crumbs right now. I need to know what's going on!
Truthfully, I have never been so obsessed with goats since that week when I unexpectedly became interested in the video game Goat Simulator. Now, I'm writing about five of the best Severance season 2 goat theories I've seen. You've got to hand it to this series, it knows how to reel you in.
The clip doesn't give us much, admittedly, but it's worth watching if you want to start coming up with your own theories ahead of episode 3's release on January 31.
What's happened in Severance season 2 so far?
We're only two episodes into Severance season 2 and it feels like so much has happened. If you want some in-depth recaps we've put together a Severance season 2 episode 1 recap and a Severance season 2 episode 2 recap to bring you up to speed. I expected nothing less from this show, but they've opened up on a high and left us with plenty of questions, hopefully paving the way for the rest of the season.
Many fans were shocked when the Emmy-winning title sequence had changed, but it's somehow even better than its predecessor and leans very heavily into body horror, something I couldn't be more pleased about. If you're interested in that, check out the five major clues the Severance title sequence gives us.
There's plenty more to come from Severance and I can't wait to see how deep the rabbit hole goes.
You might also like
- 'He's got a lot of work to do': Severance actor Tramell Tillman teases what lies in store for Seth Milchick in season 2 of the hit Apple TV show
- 4 shows similar to Severance with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes that you should stream
- Severance creator Dan Erickson reveals the funniest fan theory he's heard about the popular Apple TV Plus show: 'I think that's ridiculous'
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.