This 30-second clip of baby goats in Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2 episode 3 is tormenting me

Severance season 2 has dropped an intriguing new teaser for episode 3

It refers to the mysterious baby goats from season 1

Episode 3 arrives on Apple TV Plus on Friday, January 31

Severance is the master of suspense. It's really making good use of that Apple TV Plus weekly release by relentlessly teasing fans, and its most recent drop has suggested we'll see more of the goats in Friday's episode. I'm hoping that one of the best Apple TV Plus shows finally answers some questions about why Lumon is raising these animals, I'd even settle for crumbs right now. I need to know what's going on!

Truthfully, I have never been so obsessed with goats since that week when I unexpectedly became interested in the video game Goat Simulator. Now, I'm writing about five of the best Severance season 2 goat theories I've seen. You've got to hand it to this series, it knows how to reel you in.

The clip doesn't give us much, admittedly, but it's worth watching if you want to start coming up with your own theories ahead of episode 3's release on January 31.

Severance S02 E03 Sneak Peek | 'Goats' - YouTube Watch On

What's happened in Severance season 2 so far?

We're only two episodes into Severance season 2 and it feels like so much has happened. If you want some in-depth recaps we've put together a Severance season 2 episode 1 recap and a Severance season 2 episode 2 recap to bring you up to speed. I expected nothing less from this show, but they've opened up on a high and left us with plenty of questions, hopefully paving the way for the rest of the season.

Many fans were shocked when the Emmy-winning title sequence had changed, but it's somehow even better than its predecessor and leans very heavily into body horror, something I couldn't be more pleased about. If you're interested in that, check out the five major clues the Severance title sequence gives us.

There's plenty more to come from Severance and I can't wait to see how deep the rabbit hole goes.

