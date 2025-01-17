4 shows similar to Severance with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes that you should stream
Including one that has a perfect 100% rating
Severance season 2 is finally here after a long wait, but there's plenty more entertainment to enjoy if you can't get enough thrillers and mind-bending tales. While one of the best Apple TV Plus shows is undoubtedly unique, and TechRadar's Tom Power sang its praises in our Severance season 2 review, I've got 4 similar shows to recommend while you're eagerly waiting for the next Severance episode each Friday. Yes, unfortunately, they are teasing us with weekly releases again.
But if you're subscribed to some of the best streaming services, you can enjoy similar shows to take your mind off the inevitable cliffhangers they'll be dropping on us. Here's four must-watches that are similar to Severance.
Devs
- RT score: 82%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~45 minute episodes
- Creator: Alex Garland
Where to watch: Hulu (US), Disney Plus (UK, AUS)
Alex Garland has done a wide range of things whether it's working with Danny Boyle on his iconic zombie movie sequel 28 Years Later, one of my most anticipated movies of 2025, or his A24 projects Men and Civil War, but his TV show Devs is criminally underrated in my opinion. If you loved the office-based mystery of Severance, then Devs should be right up your alley.
Here, a software engineer becomes wrapped up in the mysterious death of her boyfriend who died on the first day of his new job at a quantum computing company ran by the always brilliant Nick Offerman. It's packed with mystery and suspicious goings-on and, frankly, every Severance fan needs this in their life.
Maniac
Where to watch: Netflix (worldwide)
- RT score: 85%
- Age rating: TV-14
- Length: ~26–47 minutes
- Creator: Patrick Somerville
If you like things a little more surreal, Maniac has all the strange vibes of Severance and dials them up to 100. Considering the show takes place during a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial, you should expect just about anything. Cary Joji Fukunaga, known for his work on the Max series True Detective and James Bond movie No Time to Die, is also involved with Maniac and has directed some seriously beautiful episodes.
There's a big cast attached too with Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, Sonoya Mizuno and Gabriel Byrne all starring in the series, so if star power influences your decision, you've got a fantastic lineup here.
Counterpart
Where to watch: Rent or buy on Apple TV (US), 7Plus (AUS)
- RT score: 100%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~52–60 minutes
- Creator: Justin Marks
There's nothing J.K. Simmons can't do. Whether he's demanding pictures of Spider-Man in the iconic Marvel movies or terrifying players as Ketheric Thorm in the award-winning video game Baldur's Gate 3, his resume is an impressive one, to say the least. In Counterpart, he plays two versions of a man named Howard who exist in the Alpha and the Prime worlds, where he leads very different lives.
When the Alpha version of Howard, a low-level bureaucrat, finds out that the agency that employs him is a gateway to a new dimension, you can imagine the chaos that follows, especially as Howard is a ruthless intelligence operative in the Prime universe. You've really got to focus on this one and stop doom scrolling but hey, it's a great reason to put your phone down.
Russian Doll
Where to watch: Netflix (worldwide)
- RT score: 97%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~24–33 minutes
- Creators: Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler
Orange is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne plays Nadia Vulvokov, a game developer who gets stuck in a time loop after dying at a party in New York in this fun take on the Groundhog Day scenario. Yes, there have been a lot of time loop movies and shows, probably enough to make another listicle but stick with this one, it's really great.
There are only 2 seasons so it's short and sweet, but it's a great one to binge-watch. The first focuses on life and death and the second switches focus to time itself, so it's great if you're feeling a little existential. We all get days like that.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
